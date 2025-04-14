Ascend Releases AI-Powered Smart Inbox For Retail Agencies



Centralized Accounting and Billing Inbox: Agencies can forward any billing or accounting document-binders, quotes, invoices, or statements-into a single inbox. Smart Inbox serves as a unified hub for document intake across departments.

Faster Invoicing Workflows: Smart Inbox automatically extracts the necessary billing information from binders or quotes to create client invoices-reducing manual errors and allowing account managers to spend less time on invoice creation. Automated Direct Bill Commission Reconciliation: Smart Inbox analyzes commission statements, attributes them to the correct carrier, and automatically reconciles them with expected commissions in agency management systems-significantly increasing the accuracy and speed of month-end close.

"Smart Inbox has been extremely beneficial for my team to reduce manual data entry and clerical errors, by allowing us to use AI to make it even easier to process and invoice our clients," said Wade Millward , CEO of Rikor Insurance Consultancy.

Smart Inbox is the latest addition to Ascend's suite of AI-powered automation tools-including AI-Invoicing and Direct Bill Automation . These solutions all help insurance retailers apply AI to their businesses to maximize operational efficiency and financial performance.

"We designed Smart Inbox by working directly with account managers and finance teams to understand what slows them down," said Andrew Wynn, Co-CEO of Ascend. "This tool brings together automation, transparency, and control so agencies can operate faster, more accurately, and with far less friction." Smart Inbox is available today for all Ascend customers. To learn more, please visit useascend .

About Ascend

Ascend is an AI-powered insurance automation platform for the entire payment lifecycle across invoicing, accounting, reconciliation, and disbursement. Businesses using Ascend experience improved operational efficiencies, treasury management, and customer experience - resulting in increased profitability. To learn more about how Ascend can transform your business, please visit .

