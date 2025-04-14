AI Interview Copilot Helps Candidates Become The Best Version Of Themselves

WARSAW, Poland, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Job interviews are changing, and one startup is leading the charge. Interviews Chat, an AI-powered platform offering real-time interview support and personalized prep tools, is challenging outdated perceptions of what it means to be prepared. Their flagship tool, the Interview Copilot , offers real-time support during online interviews, helping candidates stay calm, confident, and authentic when it matters most.

"If you're allowed to use documentation, collaborate with teammates, or reference notes at work, why should interviews be different? We built the Copilot not to cheat the process, but to enhance it, to give people the space to be their best selves under pressure."

Artur, founder of Interviews Chat.

A Quiet Ally in High-Stakes Moments

Interviews can trigger anxiety even in the most qualified candidates. Minds go blank, key achievements get forgotten, and otherwise strong communicators struggle to articulate their thoughts. The Copilot changes that.

Running quietly in the background during Zoom, Google Meet, or Microsoft Teams interviews, the Copilot listens in and provides:



Bullet-point prompts tailored to your resume and job description

STAR-formatted answers for behavioral questions, crafted in real time

Context-aware suggestions for coding and technical problem-solving

Real-time reminders to help organize your thoughts on the fly Smart follow-up questions to ask the interviewer

It's not about scripting answers, it's about surfacing what you already know.

Not a Shortcut, But a Skill Signal

The tool isn't a replacement for knowledge or experience. Instead, it mirrors how high performers work in the real world: with support, adaptability, and smart tools.

Hiring managers are increasingly seeing tools like the Interview Copilot not as shortcuts, but as indicators of resourcefulness, a candidate's ability to integrate new tools on the fly.

The platform also acts as an equalizer, especially for introverts, non-native speakers, or anyone prone to performance anxiety. By reducing stress and offering subtle guidance, the Copilot helps surface a truer representation of a candidate's abilities.

From Myth to Mindset Shift

The belief that using AI in an interview is somehow "cheating" reflects an outdated mindset. In today's workplace, success is defined not by memorization, but by resourcefulness and clarity under pressure.

Interviews Chat is calling on hiring teams and job seekers alike to rethink how we evaluate talent in the digital age. As AI becomes a natural extension of how we work, learn, and communicate, it's time interviews reflected that reality, empowering candidates to show up prepared, confident, and authentic.

Learn more at

Media Contact:

Artur Kornatowski

+48503056741

[email protected]

SOURCE Interviews Chat

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED