DISC Surgery Center At Carlsbad Forms Strategic Partnership With Tri-City Medical Center
Equity Partnership – Tri-City has become a strategic equity partner in the surgery center, located within the Tri-City Medical Center Health & Wellness Complex.
Integrated Program Development – DISC and Tri-City are co-developing a comprehensive spine and musculoskeletal program that combines each organization's strengths to optimize technology, care delivery, and site of service-ensuring patients receive the best care in the right setting.
Seamless Ancillary Services – The two organizations are working together to streamline the entire patient journey, integrating services such as diagnostics, imaging, cardiac clearances, pre- and post-operative care, and rehabilitation.
"This partnership is helping us redefine how we deliver spine and musculoskeletal care," said Dr. Gene Ma , President & CEO of Tri-City Medical Center. "What DISC has accomplished in the outpatient setting is extraordinary. By aligning our capabilities and resources, we're empowering patients with a more advanced, patient-centric healthcare experience from diagnosis to recovery."
Dr. Robert S. Bray, Jr. , DISC's founding partner, added: "Partnering with an established community hospital like Tri-City is a unique opportunity. Together, we are shaping the future of spine and musculoskeletal care in a way that benefits patients, providers, and the community alike."
DISC Surgery Center at Carlsbad is equipped with the latest in surgical technology-including operating microscopes, robotic joint platforms, image guidance systems, advanced anesthesia monitoring, arthroscopy towers, and C-arms for digital imaging. The facility has already earned accreditation from the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care (AAAHC), demonstrating its commitment to delivering safe, high-quality care to its patients.
About the DISC Surgery Centers
The DISC Surgery Centers are a network of outpatient facilities for high-quality, minimally invasive spine surgery; orthopedics and total joint care; and interventional pain management. With state-of-the-art locations throughout California, each DISC Surgery Center is focused on patient satisfaction, with top physicians delivering care in a safe, inviting setting. DISC is a subsidiary of TriasMD (a Chicago Pacific Founders portfolio company) and an official partner of Red Bull Athlete Performance Center. For more information, call 949-988-7800, visit or follow @DISCMD.
About Tri-City Medical Center
Tri-City Medical Center has proudly served the coastal communities of North San Diego County for over 60 years. Located in Oceanside, California, Tri-City is a full-service, acute care public hospital and one of the region's largest employers. The hospital is dedicated to clinical excellence, patient-centered care, and innovative medical programs, offering more than 60 specialties. Tri-City Medical Center is recognized with The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval®, a testament to its mission to deliver high-quality, compassionate care. Tri-City is also a leader in promoting health education and supporting wellness initiatives throughout the region. As a trusted healthcare partner, Tri-City continues to invest in advanced technology, top-tier medical professionals, and strong community partnerships to ensure the highest standard of care. For more information, visit .
