The Vanguard Hotel, Autograph Collection Opens In Ann Arbor, Blending Heritage And Modern Sophistication

MENAFN - PR Newswire) More than just a place to stay, The Vanguard is an experience-driven destination catering to discerning guests who value authenticity, quality, and meaningful connections. Whether welcoming visiting faculty, university alumni, global business travelers, or cultured explorers, the hotel offers uncommon hospitality for the uncommon guest, with a refined yet welcoming atmosphere that cultivates conversation, creativity, and camaraderie.

"The Vanguard Hotel is not just a luxury destination-it's a tribute to the independent spirit and academic excellence that define Ann Arbor," said Jason Nelson, General Manager at The Vanguard. "We are thrilled to welcome guests into an environment that is both refined and approachable, where every detail has been designed to enhance their experience and connection to the city."

Located adjacent to the University of Michigan, The Vanguard Hotel provides an upscale, full-service lifestyle experience. Every aspect of the hotel has been thoughtfully curated to reflect and respect the heritage of the city's esteemed university while offering world-class hospitality. The sophisticated accommodations feature 188 guestrooms, including 24 one-bedroom suites ranging from 600 to 900 square feet, with 10 offering two king bed accommodations. Select suites boast expansive private patios with luxury lounge seating, perfect for unwinding while taking in the surrounding cityscape. Guests can also enjoy premium amenities, including Dyson hairdryers, Le Labo bath products, and in-room espresso machines, ensuring an elevated stay.

At the heart of The Vanguard's culinary experience is La Serre, a French-inspired brasserie where nature serves as its muse, inspired by the legacy of John James Audubon. Open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner seven days a week, La Serre offers an inviting atmosphere with an extensive, world-class wine list and two spectacular private dining rooms, perfect for intimate gatherings and special occasions. The menu showcases fresh, seasonal ingredients, with standout offerings such as a decadent short rib entrée and a vibrant raw bar. Whether enjoying a morning espresso or a leisurely dinner, guests can expect an exceptional dining experience at any time of day.

"Bringing The Vanguard to life has been a labor of love, and I couldn't be more excited to see it finally open its doors," said Craig Singer of Milford Singer & Company. "For years, we navigated the complexities of bringing a new hotel to Ann Arbor, one of the highest barriers to entry development markets in the country. Overcoming those challenges to deliver a project of this caliber is truly rewarding, and I'm thrilled to see it become a reality."

The Vanguard also offers state-of-the-art meeting and event spaces, making it an ideal venue for university-affiliated gatherings, corporate retreats, and weddings. With five event rooms spanning a total of 11,062 square feet, attendees will enjoy floor-to-ceiling windows that flood the rooms with natural light and provide stunning views of Ann Arbor. The Vanguard's one-of-a-kind culinary offerings feature customizable menus crafted from fresh, local ingredients, ensuring a memorable dining experience for every event.

"Over the past two decades, I have had the privilege of developing hotels in some of the most dynamic cities in the country, each with its own unique character and sense of place," said Robert Finvarb, founder of Robert Finvarb Companies . "With The Vanguard, we saw an opportunity to create something truly special-an upscale, yet welcoming destination that embodies the intellectual energy and vibrant culture of Ann Arbor. Our goal has always been to develop high-quality hospitality experiences that not only serve travelers but also enhance the communities they're in. We are excited to bring The Vanguard to life and look forward to welcoming guests to this one-of-a-kind hotel."

The Vanguard serves as a most fitting addition to Marriott Bonvoy's Autograph Collection, Marriott Bonvoy's brand known for over 330 independent hotels globally, with each one hand-selected for its inherent craft and distinct perspective on design and hospitality.

The Vanguard Hotel is now accepting reservations. For more information or to book your stay, visit the official site here or follow The Vanguard Hotel on Facebook and follow La Serre on Facebook.

SOURCE Robert Finvarb Companies