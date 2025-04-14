Smalls Sliders Supercharges Their Data Strategy With Guest Insights From Bikky

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bikky , a customer data platform built exclusively for multi-unit restaurants, announced its partnership with Smalls Sliders , a disruptive QSR concept specializing in cheeseburger sliders, seasoned waffle fries, queso, and milkshakes, served from compact shipping containers, which the brand calls“Cans.”

Founded in 2019, the first Smalls location opened in Baton Rouge with a mission to serve cheeseburger sliders better than anyone else. Smalls Sliders quickly became the brand to watch with their deliberately simple menu, focus on connecting with guests, and intentional, data-driven approach. At the end of 2024, Smalls Sliders celebrated more than 300 locations sold or under development.

Seeking to elevate their data strategy with clear customer profiles and robust segmentation capabilities, the brand reached out to Bikky.“As an emerging concept, it's important for us to understand if what we're doing is actually resonating with our guests,” says Charnell Landry, Director of Digital Enablement for Smalls Sliders.“With Bikky, we can clearly see what's working and what's not. We're never just throwing things against a wall to see if they stick.”

With detailed insights into guest behavior, Smalls Sliders is eliminating guesswork and speeding up critical operational decisions such as the placement and pricing of menu items. By analyzing purchasing trends in Bikky, Smalls Sliders quickly verified their most popular items and created a menu board that directed guests' eyes accordingly.“As we work to always keep our brand simple to execute, it is important that we have an unbiased, uncomplicated way to see what our consumers are responding to,” says Michael Alberici, SVP and Head Of Marketing for Smalls Sliders.“We're building a brand that can stand the test of time, and we need to make impactful, data-driven decisions at lightning speed as we grow.”

Bikky's analysis also confirmed that the majority of first-time guests order the largest four-slider combo, but transition to a smaller combo after becoming more familiar with the brand and portion sizes. With this data, Smalls can prepare new franchisees operationally to handle a higher volume of large orders when opening a new location.“Having data to anticipate speed of service and give our franchisees confidence way before their opening day has been very helpful for us,” said Landry.

The data didn't just support existing hypotheses. Smalls Sliders was surprised to learn that they have daily guests, a cohort they wouldn't have known existed without Bikky. With a clearer view of guest frequency, the brand wants to re-imagine loyalty in a way that rewards true brand loyalists, and work with their guests' unique lifecycles.“It's refreshing to have a simple tool that instantly shows us our unique guest frequency metrics, that way we're not defining ourselves solely by QSR benchmarks,” said Alberici.“We can stay completely focused on our own vision of excellence.”

Smalls Sliders anticipates opening 40 to 45 Cans in 2025, ending the year with locations throughout 15 states. They plan to dive even deeper into data, uncovering opportunities to improve the guest experience, and validate their approach to operations and hospitality.

“Bikky gives us the deep insights we need to consistently offer a fantastic guest experience,” said Landry.“Understanding the patterns of our guests, what they order and how, allows us to evolve alongside them and continue to meet them where they are.”

"Smalls Sliders is a perfect example of the modern, data-driven approach that's needed for rapid growth in today's restaurant industry," says Abhinav Kapur, CEO of Bikky. "Their ability to use guest insights to inform everything from menu board design to franchise operations showcases what's possible when brands truly understand their guests. We're excited to partner with Smalls as they continue to expand and redefine the guest experience in the QSR space."

The fastest-growing, most innovative restaurants in today's competitive market look to Bikky for insight into how their decisions impact key metrics like frequency and traffic. Smalls Sliders joins a growing roster of brands, including Robeks, WaBa Grill, and Dave's Hot Chicken, which rely on the groundbreaking guest data and analytics platform.

About Smalls Sliders

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Smalls Sliders is one of the fastest-growing QSR brands in the restaurant industry. They serve up some big flavor with fresh, grilled-to-order cheeseburger sliders, seasoned waffle fries, and shakes in unique SmorangeTM-colored Cans. Dedicated Squad Members serve up fun in the walk-up windows and drive thru.

By embracing simplicity, standing out and sticking to their strengths, they're raising the bar higher and higher, one cheeseburger slider at a time.

About Bikky

Bikky is a customer data platform exclusively for multi-unit restaurant brands.

‍

With Bikky, brands like Dave's Hot Chicken, Bojangles, and Playa Bowls clearly understand how their marketing, menu, and operations impact guest traffic and frequency. By connecting with your entire tech stack-from POS to loyalty-Bikky delivers insight on up to 90% of your guest base, empowering you to make informed, fast decisions that drive incremental sales.

‍

Bikky is based in New York City and has raised nearly $15 million in funding to date.

