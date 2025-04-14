Liberty Defense Garners Another Sale Of The HEXWAVE Unit & Another New Channel Sales Partner For The Country Of Brazil & Launching Of A Significant Capital Markets Investor Awareness Campaign

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Our New Channel Sales Partner in the Brazilian Market will Market & Sell HEXWAVE's into Several Key Security Verticals

WILMINGTON, Mass., April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. (“ Liberty ” or the“ Company ”) (TSXV: SCAN , OTCQB: LDDFF , FRANKFURT: FSE:E30 ), a leading technology provider of Artificial Intelligence (AI) based next generation detection solutions to protect secure locations against prohibited weapons and other threats, is pleased to announce that its HEXWAVETM system has been purchased by an International Distributor in Brazil.

“This is now our second sale into the region with partners, following our delivery a HEXWAVE into a Chilean corrections facility. This order is from a new channel sales partner in Brazil that is seeing an increase in demand for enhanced security applications for the detection of non-metallic threats like ghost guns, plastic explosives, powders and gels. This is an important milestone and purchase award for Liberty as we expand our customer base internationally and into Latin America,” said Bill Frain, CEO of Liberty Defense.

HEXWAVE is seeing growing adoption in multiple market verticals in South America requiring high levels of security including courthouses, national labs, distribution centres, correctional facilities, government facilities, ports of entry, aviation security and other sectors. HEXWAVE provides a safe, efficient and seamless screening solution.

HEXWAVE is a next-generation, walkthrough, contactless threat detection system that uses low-power radar imaging, coupled with AI and an advanced computing platform, to rapidly detect concealed threats. It provides automated go/no-go decision support to security operators and can detect all types of concealed weapons, including metal and non-metal weapons, plastics, powders, and other prohibited items.

Liberty Defense is also pleased to report that it has extended its previously announced agreement (February 14, 2025) (“Marketing Agreement”) with Senergy Communications Capital Inc. (“Senergy”) for marketing and advertising services. The term of the extension to the agreement is three months commencing April 14, 2025. Under the terms of the Marketing Agreement, the Company will compensate Synergy $200,000, with an option to increase the advertising budget to up to $300,000. The Company will not issue any securities to Senergy as compensation for the services. As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, Senergy (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the Company and has an arm's-length relationship with the Company. Senergy is an independent company which will, as appropriate, provide marketing coordination, investor outreach, media distribution, digital marketing and related expenses.

In addition, the Company has entered into a corporate awareness agreement with Quantum Ventures dated April 14, 2025. Pursuant to the agreement, Quantum Ventures has been engaged to provide certain services, including advising regarding media creation, on-line awareness strategies and strategic consulting services. The agreement will remain in effect for a period of two months, commencing on April 14, 2025. In accordance with the terms and conditions of the agreement and as consideration for the services provided by Quantum Ventures, the company has agreed to pay Quantum a fee of $175,000. The company will not issue any securities to Quantum Ventures as compensation for its services. As of the date hereof, to the company's knowledge, the principals of Quantum Ventures (directors and officers) own 151,515 common shares and 75,757 common share purchase warrants in the capital of the company. Quantum Ventures and its principals (directors and officers) have an arm's-length relationship with the company.

About Liberty Defense

Liberty Defense (TSXV: SCAN , OTCQB: LDDFF , FSE:E30 ) provides multi-technology security solutions for concealed weapons detection in high volume foot traffic areas and locations requiring enhanced security such as airports, stadiums, schools, and more. Liberty's HEXWAVE product, for which the company has secured an exclusive license from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), as well as a technology transfer agreement for patents related to active 3D radar imaging technology, provides discrete, modular, and scalable protection to provide layered, stand-off detection capability of metallic and non-metallic weapons. Liberty has also recently licensed the millimeter wave-based, High-Definition Advanced Imaging Technology (HD-AIT) body scanner and shoe scanner technologies as part of its technology portfolio. Liberty is committed to protecting communities and preserving peace of mind through superior security detection solutions. Learn more: LibertyDefense.com

