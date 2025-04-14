Hub Cyber Security Appoints John Rogers As President Of The Americas Region To Lead U.S. Market Expansion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TEL AVIV, Israel, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUBC) (“HUB” or the“Company”), a global leader in confidential computing and advanced data fabric technology, is pleased to announce the appointment of John Rogers as President of the Americas Region. This strategic leadership move supports HUB's broader initiative to establish its U.S. headquarters this summer, marking a significant step in the Company's expansion across North America and the wider Americas.

John Rogers brings decades of leadership experience across public policy, national security, and business strategy. He previously served as Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense and over the course of his 30-year career he has founded and led multiple organizations at the intersection of government relations, technology, and national security, including co-founder and CEO of Capstone National Partners, and CEO and founder of RL Leaders. He also served as the CEO of MV Transportation, the largest privately held mobility transportation company in the U.S., and continues to be involved as Vice-Chairman of the Board. John has consistently driven innovation by bridging the worlds of public policy, digital technology, and national defense.

In his new role at HUB, John will lead strategic initiatives to engage key stakeholders across government agencies, financial institutions, enterprises, and municipalities. His efforts will focus on delivering HUB's cutting-edge confidential computing and data security solutions to critical sectors such as banking, transportation, and web intelligence. With a deep understanding of both public and private sector dynamics, John's leadership will be pivotal in advancing HUB's mission to secure the world's most sensitive data and accelerate its expansion across the American market.

“We are thrilled to welcome John Rogers to HUB's leadership team,” said Noah Hershcoviz, CEO of HUB.“Our recent selection by Cassa di Risparmio, San Marino's oldest and most prestigious bank, reflects the caliber of work our teams are delivering, and we seek multiple wins with U.S. banks over the next 12-18 months. With John driving our expansion into the Americas, HUB is exceptionally well-positioned to scale.”

As part of this expansion, HUB is set to launch its North American headquarters this summer, solidifying a key milestone in the Company's global growth strategy. This move underscores HUB's commitment to delivering world-class secured data fabric, confidential computing and cybersecurity solutions to the U.S. market and across the broader Americas region.

With John Rogers leading its business and strategic initiatives across the Americas, HUB is well-positioned to strengthen its market presence and deliver transformative solutions to municipalities, government agencies, financial institutions, and private enterprises. His leadership will support HUB's mission to enhance operational efficiency while securing vast volumes of digital data through advanced, next-generation cybersecurity technologies.

About HUB Cyber Security Ltd.

HUB Cyber Security Ltd (“HUB”) was established in 2017 by veterans of the elite intelligence units of the Israeli Defense Forces. The Company specializes in advanced cybersecurity solutions that protect sensitive commercial and government information. HUB's offerings include encrypted computing technologies that prevent hardware-level intrusions and innovative data theft prevention solutions. Operating in over 30 countries, HUB serves a diverse client base with its cutting-edge cybersecurity appliances and services.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as“plan,”“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“outlook,”“estimate,”“future,”“forecast,”“project,”“continue,”“could,”“may,”“might,”“possible,”“potential,”“predict,”“seem,”“should,”“will,”“would” and other similar words and expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of the management of HUB, as applicable, and are inherently subject to uncertainties and changes in circumstances and their potential effects and speak only as of the date of such statement. There can be no assurance that future developments will be those that have been anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those discussed and identified in public filings made with the SEC by HUB and the following: (i) significant uncertainty regarding the adequacy of HUB's liquidity and capital resources and its ability to repay its obligations as they become due; (ii) the war between Israel and Hamas, which may harm Israel's economy and HUB's business; (iii) expectations regarding HUB's strategies and future financial performance, including its future business plans or objectives, prospective performance and opportunities and competitors, revenues, products and services, pricing, operating expenses, market trends, liquidity, cash flows and uses of cash, capital expenditures, and HUB's ability to invest in growth initiatives and pursue acquisition opportunities; (iv) the outcome of any legal or regulatory proceedings against HUB in connection with our previously announced internal investigation or otherwise; (v) the ability to cure and meet stock exchange continued listing standards and remain listed on the Nasdaq; (vi) competition, the ability of HUB to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees; (vii) limited liquidity and trading of HUB's securities; (viii) geopolitical risk, including military action and related sanctions, and changes in applicable laws or regulations; (ix) the possibility that HUB may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (i) other risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections entitled“Risk Factors” and“Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in HUB's Annual Report on Form 20-F/A filed on October 22, 2024.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should any of the assumptions made by the management of HUB prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements.

All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the business combination or other matters addressed in this press release and attributable to HUB or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to in the press release. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, HUB undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Investor Relations:

Lytham Partners

Ben Shamsian

646-829-9701

...