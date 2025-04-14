U.S. Patient Engagement Solutions Market Report 2025-2030 | Aging Population And Chronic Disease Burden Drive U.S. Patient Engagement Tech Adoption

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Patient Engagement Solutions Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (AI-Driven Engagement, Telehealth Solutions), By Delivery Type (Web/Cloud-based, On-premise), By Functionality, By End Use, By Country, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. patient engagement solutions market size is anticipated to reach USD 22.41 billion in 2030 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.77% from 2025 to 2030.

As per the U.S. Census Bureau, the median age of the country's population is estimated to reach age 43 by 2060 with just two-and-a-half working-age adults for every retirement-age individual. This indicates an aging U.S. population that is more likely to avail the best possible treatments to increase life span. The incidence of chronic illnesses in the U.S. is also on the rise despite the availability of several effective therapies. The incidence of chronic illnesses in the U.S. is also on the rise despite the availability of several effective therapies.

Chronic ailments are the leading cause of disability & death and are the leading drivers of the country's USD 3.8 trillion 12-monthly healthcare costs, according to the CDC.

U.S. Patient Engagement Solutions Market Report Highlights

The U.S. market experienced high levels of innovation, driven by advancements in AI, machine learning, and telemedicine. For instance, in August 2024, Press Ganey, a healthcare provider of experience measurement and data analytics, announced an expansion of its PX Connect Suite, allowing healthcare organizations to capture and respond to patient feedback directly within Epic

The AI-driven engagement segment held the largest revenue share of 30.54% in 2024 and is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR due to its ability to personalize care and enhance patient-provider interactions

The web/cloud-based segment dominated the market in 2024 with a revenue share of 67.38% and is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR. Factors include the growing adoption of telehealth, increased demand for remote patient monitoring, and the shift to value-based care models

The enhanced communication segment held the largest revenue share in 2024. With the increasing adoption of AI-driven solutions in healthcare, the demand for advanced communication capabilities is growing The healthcare providers segment held the largest revenue share in 2024. Providers handle the highest number of patients and serve as the main point of contact for a wide range of health issues, from general to specialized care, and are the primary adopters of patient engagement solutions Why should you buy this report?

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 149 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $7.59 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $22.41 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.7% Regions Covered United States



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Company Categorization

8.2. Company Market Position Analysis

8.3. Company Share Analysis

8.4. Company Profiles



Cerner Corporation (Oracle)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

Epic Systems Corporation

Allscripts Healthcare, LLC

McKesson Corporation

ResMed

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Klara Technologies, Inc.

CPSI, Ltd.

Experian Information Solutions, Inc.

athenahealth

Solutionreach, Inc.

IBM

MEDHOST Nuance Communications, Inc. (Acquired by Microsoft in March, 2022)

