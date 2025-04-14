U.S. Patient Engagement Solutions Market Report 2025-2030 | Aging Population And Chronic Disease Burden Drive U.S. Patient Engagement Tech Adoption
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. U.S. Patient Engagement Solutions Market
2.1.1. Market Snapshot
2.1.2. Segment Snapshot
2.1.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot
Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.2. Market Trends and Outlook
3.3. Market Dynamics
3.3.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.3.1.1. Shift toward patient-centered care
3.3.1.2. Growing need to curb rising healthcare costs
3.3.1.3. Rising initiatives by organizations
3.3.1.4. The emergence of digital platforms and necessity for omnichannel approach
3.3.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.3.2.1. Data privacy and ethical considerations
3.3.2.2. Lack of Interoperability Among Healthcare Providers
3.3.3. Market Opportunity Analysis
3.3.4. Market Challenges Analysis
3.4. Case Studies
3.5. Regulatory Framework
3.5.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces Analysis:- Pharmacy
3.5.2. Porter's five forces analysis
3.5.3. PEST Analysis by Factors (Political & Legal, Economic, Social, and Technology)
3.5.4. COVID-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 4. U.S. Patient Engagement Solutions Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. U.S. Patient Engagement Solutions Market: Type Movement Analysis
4.2. U.S. Patient Engagement Solutions Market: Type Segment Dashboard
4.3. Type Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030
4.4. U.S. Patient Engagement Solutions Market Estimates & Forecast, by Type
4.5. AI-Driven Engagement
4.6. Telehealth Solutions
4.7. Patient Portals
4.8. Remote Patient Monitoring
4.9. Population Health Management
4.10. Appointment and Medication Reminders
4.11. Others
Chapter 5. U.S. Patient Engagement Solutions Market: Delivery Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. U.S. Patient Engagement Solutions Market: Delivery Type Movement Analysis
5.2. U.S. Patient Engagement Solutions Market: Delivery Type Segment Dashboard
5.3. Delivery Type Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030
5.4. U.S. Patient Engagement Solutions Market Estimates & Forecast, by Delivery Type
5.5. Web/Cloud-Based
5.6. On-premise
Chapter 6. U.S. Patient Engagement Solutions Market: Functionality Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. U.S. Patient Engagement Solutions Market: Functionality Movement Analysis
6.2. U.S. Patient Engagement Solutions Market: Functionality Segment Dashboard
6.3. Functionality Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030
6.4. U.S. Patient Engagement Solutions Market Estimates & Forecast, by Functionality
6.5. Enhanced Communication
6.6. Patient Education
6.7. Predictive Analysis
6.8. Streamlined Operations
6.9. Others
Chapter 7. U.S. Patient Engagement Solutions Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. U.S. Patient Engagement Solutions Market: End Use Movement Analysis
7.2. U.S. Patient Engagement Solutions Market: End Use Segment Dashboard
7.3. End Use Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030
7.4. U.S. Patient Engagement Solutions Market Estimates & Forecast, by End Use
7.5. Healthcare Providers
7.6. Healthcare Payers
7.7. Pharmaceutical Companies (Pharma)
7.8. Pharmacy
Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape
8.1. Company Categorization
8.2. Company Market Position Analysis
8.3. Company Share Analysis
8.4. Company Profiles
- Cerner Corporation (Oracle) NextGen Healthcare, Inc. Epic Systems Corporation Allscripts Healthcare, LLC McKesson Corporation ResMed Koninklijke Philips N.V. Klara Technologies, Inc. CPSI, Ltd. Experian Information Solutions, Inc. athenahealth Solutionreach, Inc. IBM MEDHOST Nuance Communications, Inc. (Acquired by Microsoft in March, 2022)
