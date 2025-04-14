Witness Testimony Reveals Armenian Plot To Destroy Shusha And Blockade Azerbaijani Territories

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Details of a disturbing plot by Armenian militants to destroy the city of Shusha and blockade Azerbaijani territories were revealed during a court session held today at the Baku Military Court, Azernews reports.

Testimony came from Artur Abramyan, who was questioned as a witness in the case. Abramyan stated that Murad Petrosyan's group included individuals such as Artur, nicknamed "Afghan", and Armenians named Sasun, Ashot, Samvel, and Karo.

According to the witness,“I heard from Samvel Babayan that he, Ashot, Karo, Sasun, and Artur launched a rocket from the Topkhana forest into Shusha. Their goal was to destroy the population of Shusha.”

Abramyan also testified that financial assistance to Armenian armed groups operating in Azerbaijani territories came directly from Yerevan, orchestrated by Vazgen Manukyan, then Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Soviet of Armenia Ter-Petrosyan. These funds, he claimed, were“sent by helicopter to the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan and received and distributed by Robert Kocharyan in Khankendi.”

He continued,“Robert Kocharyan repeatedly gave money to Murad Petrosyan in my presence. Petrosyan, in turn, distributed these funds to members of the Armenian armed forces operating in Azerbaijani territories.”

Abramyan further revealed that in October 1989, Murad Petrosyan met with group members Akop, Abo, Slavik, Ashot, and Gago, and instructed them to“blow up the bridge over the road to blockade the city of Shusha.”

The witness reaffirmed these statements during additional interrogations on June 28 and 29, 1991, once again pointing to the financing of illegal armed groups by Armenian officials and the distribution of these funds by Robert Kocharyan in Khankendi.