Nkgen Biotech To Present On The Use Of Troculeucel For Alzheimer’S And Parkinson’S Disease At The 7Th China International Biotechnology Conference & Exhibition

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SANTA ANA, Calif., April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NKGen Biotech, Inc. (OTC: NKGN) (“NKGen” or the“Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative autologous and allogeneic natural killer (NK) cell therapeutics, today announced that Paul Y. Song, M.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NKGen, will be speaking at the 7th China International Biotechnology Conference & Exhibition (BIOTEC-CHINA 2025), to be held in Beijing, China, April 16-18, 2025. BIOTEC-CHINA 2025 is a premier gathering of biotechnology and pharmaceutical professionals from across the globe. With close to 1,500 attendees, the event offers a unique opportunity for intensive networking, collaboration, and the exploration of promising new partnerships. Covering a broad range of life science research and applications, BIOTEC-CHINA 2025 will spotlight key innovation areas such as drug discovery, biomanufacturing, genomics, nanotechnology, and cell therapy.

NKGen Presentation Details :

Title : Use of Autologous Enhanced Natural Killer Cells for Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Disease Location: Shuijing Hall, Beijing Huanghe Jingdu Conference Center, The Third Building Date and Time: April 17, 2025, at 10:20 am – 10:40 am CST (China Standard Time) UTC/GMT +8

Dr. Song will present on the use of troculeucel in the treatment of patients with Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, highlighting the promising results previously observed in our Phase 1 clinical trials and compassionate use cases. Additionally, Dr. Song will provide an update on NKGen's ongoing Phase 1/2a clinical trial for moderate Alzheimer's disease, with recent data presented at the AD/PDTM 2025 conference. The favorable clinical outcomes and biomarker data disclosed to date offer strong indications that troculeucel may emerge as a viable treatment option for patients with Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease.

Previously disclosed data for troculeucel in Alzheimer's disease can be found on the Scientific Publications page of the Company's website at . News releases containing troculeucel clinical trial updates and regulatory approvals can be found on the News page of the Company's website at .

About Troculeucel

Troculeucel is a novel cell-based, patient specific, ex vivo expanded autologous NK cell immunotherapeutic drug candidate. NKGen is developing troculeucel for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders and a broad range of cancers. Troculeucel is the International Nonproprietary Name (“INN”) for SNK01 assigned by the World Health Organization (“WHO”). The WHO INN approval of troculeucel establishes a universally recognized nonproprietary drug name for SNK01 and marks a significant step on NKGen's journey toward bringing this therapy to market.

About NKGen Biotech

NKGen is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative autologous and allogeneic NK cell therapeutics. NKGen is headquartered in Santa Ana, California, USA. For more information, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release may contain“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as“anticipate”,“believe”,“could”,“continue”,“expect”,“estimate”,“may”,“plan”,“outlook”,“future” and“project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of the Company's control, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's plans and expected timing for developing troculeucel and SNK02, including the expected timing of completing and announcing further results from its ongoing clinical studies; and the Company's expected timing for developing its product candidates and potential benefits of its product candidates. Risks that contribute to the uncertain nature of the forward-looking statements include: the Company's ability to execute its plans and strategies; risks related to performing clinical studies; the risk that initial and interim results of a clinical study do not necessarily predict final results and that one or more of the clinical outcomes may materially change as patient enrollment continues, following more comprehensive reviews of the data, and as more patient data become available; potential delays in the commencement, enrollment and completion of clinical studies and the reporting of data therefrom; the risk that studies will not be completed as planned; the risk that the abstract will not be published as planned including delays in timing, format, or accessibility; and NKGen's ability to raise additional funding to complete the development of its product candidates. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully under the caption“Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Company's filings and reports, which may be accessed for free by visiting the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at and on the Company's website under the subheading“Investors-Financial and Filings”. Investors should take such risks into account and should not rely on forward-looking statements when making investment decisions. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

Internal Contact:

Denise Chua, MBA, CLS, MLS (ASCP)

SVP, Corporate Affairs

949-396-6830

...

External Contact:

Kevin Gardner

Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

...