(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 07-Apr-25 120,085 €539.75 €64,815,398 08-Apr-25 112,924 €573.97 €64,815,361 09-Apr-25 116,403 €556.82 €64,815,407 10-Apr-25 108,933 €595.00 €64,815,135 11-Apr-25 111,306 €582.32 €64,815,476

ASML's current share buyback program was announced on 10 November 2022, and details are available on our website at

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

