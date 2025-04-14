Curaleaf Launches Anthem, A Classic Pre-Roll Brand Celebrating American Grown Cannabis

MENAFN - PR Newswire) More than a joint, Anthems pre-rolls look different, feel different, and hit different. They're uniquely designed with a cylindrical style and a flip-top box that grabs attention and delivers a smooth and consistent experience, and an even burn. This attention to detail is matched with a high-quality blend of locally-grown cannabis strains curated for their consistent sativa, indica, or hybrid effects and everyday use. They're American grown and made the way things used to be made, in state-of-the-art facilities by true cannabis craftspeople who take pride in what they grow. With curated blends and a classic-meets-modern shape, Anthem is truly a brand for all, including both adult-use and medical patients, daily smokers, social smokers, or flower-first cannabis fans. It's not a joint, it's an Anthem.

"Cannabis is America's crop. From seed to sale, nearly every aspect of growing, processing, and manufacturing our state legal cannabis products is uniquely crafted by people and materials right here in the United States. And it's sold right back into the state it was grown in, with job opportunities and tax contributions directly impacting local communities," said Boris Jordan, Chairman and CEO of Curaleaf. "Anthem pre-rolls offer the ideal mix of vintage Americana and contemporary taste for the modern cannabis consumer. From high-quality curated flower blends to impeccable, discreet packaging design, no detail has been overlooked. Anthem makes a statement that America's cannabis industry is forging ahead and continuing to innovate, despite regulatory hurdles that must change to allow this highly regulated market to truly thrive."

The very fabric of the state-regulated U.S. cannabis industry is made up of American-founded-and-operated businesses, employing hundreds of thousands of Americans, including tens of thousands of farmers. The 2024 Vangst Jobs Report calculates 440,445 full-time equivalent jobs supported by legal cannabis as of early 2024. The industry already has the support of most Americans, with an overwhelming share of U.S. adults (88%) stating that marijuana should be legal for medical or adult use. Despite this, outdated financial regulations and federal restrictions continue to hinder the industry's growth. By eliminating barriers like 280E and access to banking, the U.S. can fully embrace the economic and employment potential of cannabis while ensuring a flourishing, more equitable marketplace.

Anthem is the latest addition to Curaleaf's growing portfolio of industry-leading brands, including Select, Grassroots, Reef, Find, Zero Proof and The Hemp Company.

For more information on Curaleaf's family of brands, locations, patient resources, and products, please visit

To learn more about Anthem, and find locations to purchase products in New York, New Jersey, Arizona, Illinois, Massachusetts, and Florida, please visit

About Curaleaf Holdings

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (TSX: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF ) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to enhance lives by cultivating, sharing and celebrating the power of the plant. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf, Select, Grassroots, Find, Anthem and The Hemp Company provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult use markets. Curaleaf International is powered by a strong presence in all stages of the supply chain. Its unique distribution network throughout Europe, Canada and Australasia brings together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit .

