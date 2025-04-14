Police Academy Hosts Anti-Corruption And Human Rights Seminar

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

An educational seminar focused on the fight against corruption and the protection of human rights in law enforcement was held at the Police Academy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

As part of ongoing efforts to enhance the professionalism, legal knowledge, and practical skills of internal affairs personnel, the event brought together leadership from district and city police departments. The seminar was jointly conducted by a subject lecturer and a representative of the Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The session, titled“Fighting against corruption. Protection of human rights in police activities, requirements of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and international normative legal acts in this area”, featured Muqalib Mahmudov, Head of the Legal Education Sector of the Ombudsman's Office.

Mahmudov presented a comprehensive overview of the state's initiatives in promoting and safeguarding human rights, with emphasis on the reforms under the National Action Program on Increasing the Efficiency of the Protection of Human Rights and Freedoms and the National Action Plan for Strengthening the Fight against Corruption (2022–2026). He also outlined the Ombudsman Office's contributions in this area.

The seminar concluded with an interactive Q&A session, allowing attendees to engage in dialogue and seek clarification on key topics of interest.