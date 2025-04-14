Mibro Launches Kids Watch Phone P6: A Safer, Smarter Way To Keep Children Connected

MENAFN - PR Newswire) SHENZHEN, China, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mibro, a brand of ZhenShi Information Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd, has officially announced the launch of its latest innovation in children's technology,. This new smartwatch is designed to deliver a secure and engaging digital experience for children while providing reassurance to parents seeking reliable tools to stay connected with their kids.

Mibro Kids Watch Phone P6

With a decade of expertise in the children's smartwatch sector, Mibro brings a wealth of industry insight into the development of the P6. The company's deep understanding of family dynamics and digital safety concerns has shaped a product that meets the evolving needs of modern households.

"As parents ourselves, we understand the importance of keeping kids safe while giving them the freedom to explore," said Ian, Vice President of Mibro. "With the P6, we're offering a solution that gives parents peace of mind and kids a fun, secure way to stay connected."

The P6 is equipped with a 2MP ultra-wide camera, enabling high-quality video calls that help families maintain face-to-face interaction even when apart. Whether calling from school, the park, or a friend's house, children can stay visually connected with loved ones through a smooth and intuitive interface.

To ensure accurate location tracking, the device incorporates a 7-layer positioning system, combining GPS, GLONASS, LBS, Wi-Fi, G-Sensor, AI, and photo-assisted positioning. This comprehensive system allows for precise tracking in various environments. Safety features such as Safe Zone Alerts, Danger Zone Warnings, Cross-City Alerts, and Location History Tracking further enhance parental oversight, alerting them to potential risks and offering historical movement insights.

Designed with active kids in mind, the P6 includes a new wrap-around design that reinforces the touchscreen against accidental drops or knocks. Its 2ATM water resistance rating ensures the watch performs reliably through rainy days, water play, or everyday spills.

The Mibro Kids Watch Phone P6 is more than just a communication device, it is a thoughtfully engineered companion that supports children's independence while keeping families connected. For more information about the P6, please visit , or follow them on Facebook and Instagram .

For business inquiries, please contact [email protected] .

Video -

