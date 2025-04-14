Danielle Dysinger Advocates For Sustainable Outdoor Recreation

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire) Big Sky Camp Co. Founder Calls for Responsible Camping and Public Land Protection

Arizona, US, 14th April 2025, ZEX PR WIRE , Entrepreneur and outdoor enthusiast Danielle Dysinger, founder of Big Sky Camp Co., is calling for greater awareness and action toward sustainable outdoor recreation. As more people embrace car camping and van life, Dysinger is advocating for responsible practices that protect public lands and ensure future generations can continue to explore the outdoors.

“Public lands belong to all of us,” says Dysinger.“But without responsible use, we risk losing access to these beautiful places. More people than ever are getting outside, and that's great-but it also means we need to be mindful of our impact.”

The Rising Impact of Outdoor Recreation

According to the Outdoor Industry Association, 168.1 million Americans participated in outdoor activities in 2023, a record high. However, this increase has led to challenges:



8 million tons of trash are left behind in U.S. national parks annually (National Park Service).

Overcrowding has caused some parks to implement entry restrictions. Illegal camping and improper waste disposal have harmed delicate ecosystems.

“We need to change the way we think about outdoor access,” Dysinger says.“It's not just about finding a great campsite. It's about leaving it in better shape than we found it.”

A Push for Leave No Trace Practices

Dysinger is encouraging outdoor enthusiasts to follow the Leave No Trace (LNT) principles, a set of guidelines designed to minimize human impact. These include:



Plan ahead and prepare (know the regulations, pack responsibly)

Dispose of waste properly (pack out all trash and waste)

Leave what you find (avoid disturbing nature)

Respect wildlife (observe from a distance) Be considerate of other visitors (keep noise levels down and follow park guidelines)

“Something as simple as packing out your trash or using a portable toilet can make a huge difference,” Dysinger explains.“If everyone does their part, we can protect our public lands and keep them open for future generations.”

Promoting Low-Impact Travel Solutions

Through Big Sky Camp Co., Dysinger is working to provide an alternative to gas-guzzling RVs and large camper vans. Her flat-pack car camper kits offer a minimalist and fuel-efficient option for travelers who want to explore the outdoors while keeping their footprint small.

“Not everyone needs a huge van or trailer to enjoy nature,” she says.“Smaller, smarter camping solutions reduce emissions, require less infrastructure, and encourage a simpler approach to travel.”

How to Get Involved

Dysinger is encouraging campers, hikers, and outdoor enthusiasts to learn more about responsible outdoor practices and support initiatives that protect public lands. She recommends getting involved with organizations like:



Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics

National Park Foundation

The Access Fund (for climbing areas) Local conservation groups

“We all have a role to play,” she says.“Whether it's supporting policies that fund national parks or just picking up litter on a hike, small actions add up.”