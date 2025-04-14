Microport Orthopedics Launches The Globally Proven Medial-Pivot Orthopedic Implants And Technology In India

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India MicroPort Orthopedics Inc. , a U.S. headquartered global medical devices company, announced the introduction of its flagship second generation solution, the Evolution® Medial-Pivot Knee in India. This innovative solution is designed to deliver superior flexion stability1, anatomic motion2, and wear-limiting design3, replicating the natural stability and motion of the knee to allow superior patient outcomes after total knee replacement surgery.

The Evolution® Medial-Pivot Knee has received overwhelmingly positive feedback from surgeons and patients worldwide. This unique design has achieved outstanding clinical success worldwide, with documented 98.8% survivorship at 17 years and a 95% patient satisfaction rate4. With over 25 years of documented usage, MicroPort Orthopedics' line of Medial-Pivot products have been used in over 1,000,000 cases in 70 countries worldwide.

Founded on the belief that every person deserves high-quality medical treatment and a high quality of life without compromise, MicroPort Orthopedics is committed to delivering innovative solutions that transform medical treatment. With a strong presence in over 70 countries worldwide, MicroPort Orthopedics has established itself as a premier medical solutions provider.



"We are thrilled to launch our next generation of products in the Indian market, which offers tremendous opportunities for growth and collaboration”, said Jonathan Chen, Chief International Business Officer .“Our mission is to provide innovative and relevant medical solutions that improve patients' lives, and we are committed to making a positive impact in India," he added.



MicroPort's in-house international experts recently trained Indian surgeons across many cities with meticulously planned educational sessions and on-site support for surgeries through a professional team. This launch will now allow access for Indian patients to globally renowned cutting-edge technologies, addressing patient concerns like a feeling of instability while climbing up or down the stairs and an overall discontent with the post operative knee feeling unnatural.



"Nearly 50 million patients suffer from knee osteoarthritis in India, affecting their day-to-day chores and lifestyle. Our solutions have a long-established credible history of superior results globally and we are excited to introduce our patented inventive products and technologies to alleviate the aftermath of knee osteoarthritis in our patients," said Dr. Mukesh Parmar, Director and General Manager for South Asia . "Our goal is to partner with Indian healthcare professionals and institutions to deliver the best possible outcomes for the patients," he further added.



With this focus on professional training for healthcare professionals, MicroPort Orthopedics actively provides the latest scientific insights and surgical techniques through its online to on- site platform called Joint Academy, which is a global initiative aimed at providing best-in-class medical education through international key opinion leaders.



About MicroPort Orthopedics Inc.

MicroPort Orthopedics Inc. leverages extensive experience in orthopedics and excellent clinical results to improve patient outcomes and drive provider satisfaction across the globe. The mission of MicroPort Orthopedics is to become the trusted partner of healthcare professionals who share a belief that hip and knee replacements of the past are not good enough for the patient today. In partnership with surgeons, MicroPort Orthopedics helps patients get back on their feet quickly. With a focus on innovation combined with demonstrated capability to deliver the resources of an industry leader, MicroPort Orthopedics is helping patients worldwide achieve Full Function, Faster® each and every day. To learn more, visit .



References



