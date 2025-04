Date 14 April 2025

Share buyback programme – week 15

The share buyback programme runs in the period 28 January 2025 up to and including 28 May 2025, see company announcement of 28 January 2025.

During the period the bank will thus buy back its own shares for a total of up to DKK 500 million under the programme, but to a maximum of 800,000 shares.

The programme is implemented in compliance with EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the“Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been made under the programme: