Tamil Superstar-Turned-Politician Vijay Pays Floral Tribute To Ambedkar

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 14 (IANS) TVK president and popular actor Vijay paid floral tributes to Dr B.R. Ambedkar on his birth anniversary on Monday.

The tribute took place at the Ambedkar statue in Pallavakkam, Chennai, where Vijay offered flowers and garlands as a mark of respect.

Vijay has consistently hailed Dr Ambedkar as one of the ideological pillars of his political movement. During TVK's first state-level conference last year, he described Ambedkar as a“guiding light” for the party.

It may be recalled that in his maiden public rally held on October 24, 2024, at Vikkaravandi in Villupuram district -- which drew a crowd of over three lakh people -- the stage was prominently decorated with images of iconic Tamil leaders and social reformers, including E.V. Ramasamy Periyar, Rani Velu Nachiyar, K. Kamaraj, and Dr B.R. Ambedkar.

Since launching the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam on February 2, 2024, Vijay has positioned the party as a platform against corruption and divisive politics.

While he chose not to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he has confirmed that TVK will actively contest the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Vijay's political journey has drawn significant attention for his vocal support of marginalised Dalit communities in the state, though some of his political statements have sparked debate over apparent contradictions.

His political influence has steadily grown. In the 2021 local body elections, his fan club -- All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (AITVMI) -- won 115 out of the 169 seats it contested. This performance surpassed other star-led outfits such as Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) and Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), both of which failed to win any seats.

Vijay has stated clearly that TVK will form alliances only with parties willing to accept his leadership, underscoring his ambition to emerge as a strong contender for the Chief Minister's post in the 2026 elections.

In a significant development, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has officially assumed responsibility for Vijay's security. This follows a decision by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs in February to grant him 'Y' category security based on a threat perception report by central intelligence agencies. The security cover applies within Tamil Nadu and includes round-the-clock protection by Personal Security Officers (PSOs), an armed guard at his residence, and protection at other locations he visits.

The CRPF's VIP security wing has now taken charge of this assignment. Under the 'Y' category protocol, Vijay will be accompanied by a team of seven to eight armed CRPF personnel, including two commandos, along with two security vehicles and additional local police support when required.