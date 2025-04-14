Speaker Of Shura Council, President Of Italian Chamber Of Deputies Discuss Developments In Gaza Strip

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Speaker of the Shura Council H E Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim met yesterday with President of the Chamber of Deputies of the Italian Republic H E Lorenzo Fontana, who is visiting the country.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to enhance cooperation between Qatar and Italy, especially in the parliamentary field. They also emphasized the importance of strengthening parliamentary cooperation channels and intensifying coordination in international parliamentary forums.

The meeting also addressed the developments in the Gaza Strip, as H E Speaker of the Shura Council stressed the need for parliaments to play their moral and humanitarian role in pressuring for an end to the aggression against the Palestinian people, and pushing for the adoption of more effective positions by European parliaments, which would contribute to halting the worsening humanitarian tragedy and supporting international efforts to achieve justice and peace.

Secretary-General of the Shura Council H E Nayef bin Mohamed Al Mahmoud also met yesterday with Secretary-General of the Italian Chamber of Deputies H E Fabrizio Castaldi who is visiting Qatar during the meeting focused on ways to enhance bilateral cooperation, exchange expertise, and learn about leading practices in the work of general secretariats, in addition to strengthening coordination channels to achieve common institutional goals.