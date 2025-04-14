Fusion Consulting Group Acquires Birdi & Co Solicitors In Latest Strategic Expansion

MENAFN - Pressat)Fusion Consulting Group, a fast-growing professional services firm based in London, has announced the acquisition of Birdi & Co Solicitors, marking its seventh acquisition to date as it accelerates its expansion strategy.

Founded in 2015 by Mitch Young and Adam Maurice, Fusion Consulting Group provides a fully integrated suite of services tailored to private clients and SMEs, spanning international taxation, business advisory, accounting, financial services, legal, recruitment, and digital marketing.

The acquisition of Birdi & Co - a fully SRA-regulated legal practice specialising in M&A, corporate, commercial, property, and employment law - will strengthen Fusion Law, the group's existing legal division. The firm will retain Birdi & Co's Bishopsgate office, establishing it as Fusion's new Central London hub.

This acquisition follows Fusion's securing of an eight-figure M&A war chest from Growth Lending in August 2024, which is funding the group's aggressive buy-and-build strategy to disrupt the fragmented professional services landscape.

Birdi & Co was selected for its entrepreneurial leadership and impressive M&A track record across a range of sectors. The integration will provide Birdi & Co clients access to Fusion's broader multi-disciplinary expertise, while maintaining the direct, personal relationships they've come to rely on.

Adam Maurice , Director of Fusion, commented:

"I am delighted to announce our latest acquisition. Leena and Kush have built an exceptional firm with a proven ability to execute complex deals. Bringing a fully regulated SRA legal practice into the group opens up significant opportunities, and we're excited to welcome the entire Birdi & Co team into the Fusion group."

Kush Birdi , Managing Partner at Birdi & Co, added:

“From day one, Birdi & Co has focused on delivering legal advice with energy, enthusiasm and the best care. Joining Fusion allows us to scale that mission - with even more support behind us and a broader platform for our clients. It's a proud moment for our team and an exciting one for our future.”

Kush will now become Managing Partner of the Law division of the group and join the senior management team.

Leena Birdi , Co-Founder at Birdi & Co, added:

“Joining Fusion marks an exciting milestone for Birdi & Co and allows us to scale our vision while continuing to provide a personalised legal service our clients value most alongside other professional services. We're thrilled to be entering this next chapter with a team that shares our values and ambition to disrupt and break the mould of traditional professional services.”

Fusion Consulting Group is one of the few UK firms offering a truly joined-up, multi-disciplinary service model which it delivers as 360 advisory to entrepreneurs and private clients. Its mission is to eliminate the traditional advisory gap that arises when clients work with multiple disconnected advisors.

For more information, visit or contact the team at +44 203 841 7010.