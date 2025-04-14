Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-04-14 02:01:07
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09
14 April 2025

Transaction in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the“Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 11 April 2025
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 44,232
Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 321.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp): 329.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 326.92

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, 44,232 shares have been bought back.

As a result, the Group's total voting rights will be 113,701,575 while the Group's issued ordinary share capital is 116,347,803 of which 2,646,228 are held in treasury. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price
(pence per share) 		Aggregated volume
LSE 326.923946 44,232

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue
145 328.50 08:00:19 LSE
145 328.50 08:00:20 LSE
1,183 325.00 08:21:48 LSE
301 324.50 08:21:48 LSE
301 324.50 08:21:48 LSE
532 325.00 08:21:48 LSE
301 324.50 08:21:48 LSE
301 324.50 08:21:48 LSE
301 324.50 08:21:48 LSE
301 324.50 08:21:48 LSE
301 324.50 08:21:48 LSE
301 324.50 08:21:48 LSE
301 324.50 08:21:48 LSE
291 324.50 08:21:48 LSE
301 328.00 08:30:12 LSE
602 328.00 08:30:12 LSE
158 328.00 08:30:12 LSE
143 328.00 08:30:12 LSE
740 328.00 08:30:12 LSE
200 328.00 08:30:13 LSE
747 328.00 08:30:47 LSE
101 328.00 08:30:47 LSE
301 328.00 08:30:47 LSE
737 328.00 08:30:47 LSE
301 327.50 08:30:47 LSE
301 327.50 08:30:47 LSE
301 327.50 08:30:47 LSE
301 327.50 08:30:47 LSE
301 327.50 08:30:47 LSE
737 328.00 08:34:20 LSE
301 327.50 08:34:20 LSE
301 327.50 08:34:20 LSE
920 328.00 08:34:20 LSE
1,689 328.00 08:34:22 LSE
920 326.00 08:45:46 LSE
120 326.00 08:45:48 LSE
894 326.00 08:45:50 LSE
278 325.50 08:45:58 LSE
278 322.50 09:00:30 LSE
301 321.00 09:21:07 LSE
301 321.00 09:30:58 LSE
268 321.00 09:30:58 LSE
392 321.00 09:31:21 LSE
301 321.00 09:31:21 LSE
97 321.00 09:31:21 LSE
1,064 322.00 10:08:36 LSE
1,346 324.00 10:31:03 LSE
133 323.50 10:31:03 LSE
487 323.50 10:31:03 LSE
320 323.50 10:31:03 LSE
401 324.00 10:31:03 LSE
1,334 326.00 10:37:53 LSE
1,424 327.00 10:52:21 LSE
1,395 327.00 10:52:21 LSE
1,428 327.50 11:02:12 LSE
1,259 327.50 11:02:12 LSE
1,392 329.00 12:38:35 LSE
1,368 329.00 12:38:35 LSE
1,366 329.00 14:09:20 LSE
280 329.00 14:09:20 LSE
1,112 329.00 14:09:20 LSE
672 328.50 14:09:37 LSE
1,174 328.00 14:11:09 LSE
16 328.00 14:11:09 LSE
374 328.00 14:11:09 LSE
503 328.00 14:11:09 LSE
24 328.00 14:11:09 LSE
244 327.00 14:28:37 LSE
474 328.50 15:02:04 LSE
205 329.00 15:11:39 LSE
58 329.00 15:11:39 LSE
114 329.00 15:11:39 LSE
98 329.00 15:11:39 LSE
326 329.00 15:11:39 LSE
301 329.00 15:18:38 LSE
29 329.00 15:18:38 LSE
272 329.00 15:19:06 LSE
128 329.00 15:19:06 LSE
63 329.00 15:19:06 LSE
198 329.00 15:19:06 LSE
254 329.00 15:19:06 LSE
47 329.00 15:21:16 LSE
301 328.50 15:21:16 LSE
521 328.50 15:21:16 LSE
74 328.50 15:21:17 LSE
301 328.50 15:21:17 LSE
280 328.50 15:22:00 LSE
21 328.50 15:23:22 LSE
301 329.00 16:25:46 LSE
55 329.00 16:25:58 LSE
45 329.00 16:27:18 LSE
201 329.00 16:27:18 LSE
265 329.00 16:27:18 LSE
301 329.00 16:28:48 LSE
301 329.00 16:29:27 LSE
301 329.00 16:29:27 LSE
84 329.00 16:29:27 LSE
217 329.00 16:29:27 LSE
301 329.00 16:29:27 LSE
41 329.00 16:29:27 LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
...

Berenberg
Angus Murphy
+44 (0) 203 753 3231

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
...al

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight's diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates.


