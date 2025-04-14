Elis: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares Occured From April 7 To April 9, 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Disclosure of trading in own shares occurred

from April 7 to April 9, 2025 Saint-Cloud, April 14, 2025 In accordance with the regulations on share buybacks, in particular Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, Elis hereby declares the purchases of its own shares made from April 7, 2025 to April 9, 2025 under the buyback program authorized by the 19th resolution of the General Shareholders' Meeting of May 23, 2024 and announced on March 6, 2025: Aggregated presentation:

Issuer name Issuer code

(LEI) Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total Volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (in euros) Platform (MIC Code) ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 04/07/2025 FR0012435121 89,197 19.2463 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 04/07/2025 FR0012435121 59,749 19.1855 DXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 04/07/2025 FR0012435121 14,626 19.1860 TQE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 04/07/2025 FR0012435121 12,595 19.1877 AQE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 04/08/2025 FR0012435121 48,084 19.7506 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 04/08/2025 FR0012435121 26,494 19.7132 DXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 04/08/2025 FR0012435121 6,940 19.6865 TQE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 04/08/2025 FR0012435121 5,897 19.7032 AQE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 04/09/2025 FR0012435121 97,673 19.8585 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 04/09/2025 FR0012435121 60,445 19.8443 DXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 04/09/2025 FR0012435121 18,597 19.8507 TQE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 04/09/2025 FR0012435121 13,305 19.8306 AQE Total 453,602 19.5816

The purpose of the own shares purchase operations is (i) to cover maturing performance share plans and to allocate free shares to employees as part of the contribution to the Elis for All 2025 international employee shareholding plan, and (ii) to be cancelled in accordance with the 30th resolution of the Combined General Meeting of May 23, 2024.

Contacts

Nicolas Buron

Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - ...

Charline Lefaucheux

Investor Relations

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - ...

Attachment

Elis - Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from April 7 to April 9, 2025