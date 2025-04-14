Final Deadline Today For The FMC Corporation Securities Lawsuit - Contact The DJS Law Group To Discuss Your Rights - FMC

LOS ANGELES, April 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The DJS Law Group reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against FMC Corporation ("FMC" or "the Company") (NYSE: FMC ) for violations of the federal securities laws.

Shareholders who purchased the Company's securities between November 16, 2023 and February 4, 2025, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the firm before April 14, 2025.

CASE DETAILS: According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market when FMC allegedly failed to advance its channel management initiatives as it represented to investors. The Company walked away from sales opportunities instead of competing on price. Based on this decision, the Company had inflated inventories in "LATAM, including Brazil, Asia, including India, as well as Canada and Eastern Europe."

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, contact us to participate .

WHY DJS LAW GROUP? DJS Law Group's primary focus is to enhance investor return through balanced counseling and aggressive advocacy. We specialize in securities class actions, corporate governance litigation, and domestic/international M&A appraisals. Our clients are some of the largest and most sophisticated hedge funds and alternative asset managers in the world. The litigation claims of our clients are extraordinarily valuable assets that demand respect, focus, and results.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

David J. Schwartz

DJS Law Group

274 White Plains Road, Suite 1

Eastchester, NY 10709

Phone: 914-206-9742

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE DJS Law Group LLP

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED