New Mindfulness App 'Begin' Launches, Bringing Calm To Pets And Their Owners

Magikbee, expands digital wellness to four-legged family members with Begin - a mindfulness app with guided exercises and calm sounds for the whole household.

BRAGA, PORTUGAL, April 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A first-of-its-kind mindfulness app is launching that caters not just to people, but to their pets as well. Begin - founded by Hugo Ribeiro, the CEO of family-focused tech company Magikbee - offers guided meditation and relaxation content for adults and children, and uniquely includes a library of soothing sessions designed specifically for dogs and cats. By extending mindfulness practices to pets, Begin aims to create calmer homes and help both humans and animals manage stress and overstimulation in today's busy lifestyles.Ribeiro developed Begin after years of creating educational screen-time experiences for children, which taught him how interactive content can positively engage young minds. He noticed that families often face high stress levels and that tension can affect everyone in the household - including pets, who may become anxious when their owners are anxious.“Pets are family too, and they feel stress just like we do,” Ribeiro said. This understanding inspired him to broaden the scope of mindfulness tools. Begin evolved as a holistic solution to help an entire family unwind together, whether two-legged or four-legged. The app's inclusive approach recognizes that a peaceful household benefits humans and animals alike.Key features of Begin include:●Pet-Friendly Calming Content: Begin's content library includes research-backed soothing music, featuring curated reggae and soft rock selections at stress-reducing frequencies, created to relax pets without boring them. Dog owners can play calming soundscapes to ease separation anxiety or fear of loud noises, and cat owners can use tranquil tracks to create a stress-free environment. These pet-focused offerings make Begin stand out as a mindfulness app that pets can experience alongside their owners.●Personalized Mindfulness for All Ages: The app has recommendations to serve each family member. Adults get meditations and breathing exercises tailored to common stressors like work pressure or insomnia, while kids can follow along with fun, age-appropriate mindfulness activities. By tailoring content to different ages and needs, Begin ensures that both parents and children can easily incorporate mindful moments into their day.●Mood-Based Playlists: Both pet owners and other users can tap into mood-specific playlists on Begin. Feeling anxious or tense? Select a mood that fits you and let yourself go.●Offline Access for Any Setting: Begin allows users to access meditations and pet calming tracks without any internet connection. Pet owners can use a playlist of calming sounds before a road trip or a vet visit, ensuring they have tools on hand to keep their animal companion relaxed, even when there's no internet. Likewise, users can practice their mindfulness on the go, from flights to remote hikes, without connectivity concerns.●Science-Backed Techniques: Every meditation and soundscape in Begin is developed with mindfulness coaches. The techniques used - from deep breathing exercises to the specific frequencies in pet-soothing music - are grounded in research on stress reduction, making the app a reliable resource for improving well-being for both humans and animals.“We designed Begin to help reduce stress for the whole family,” said Hugo Ribeiro, Begin's founder and CEO.“When an owner relaxes, their pet often relaxes with them - and vice versa. By including pets in mindfulness routines, we're not only helping animals cope with anxiety, we're also strengthening the bond between pets and their owners through shared calm experiences. It's a more holistic way to approach wellness at home.”Introducing pet-centric features in a mindfulness app comes as more people recognize the importance of their animal's well-being. Pet anxiety, from dogs barking at thunder to cats stressed by changes at home, is a common challenge, and experts have found that soothing music or calming routines can help. Begin addresses this trend by providing a convenient, all-in-one solution for pet owners looking to keep both themselves and their furry companions relaxed and focused. At the same time, the app delivers all the standard benefits of a human mindfulness platform, from improved concentration to better sleep, now with an innovative twist that extends those benefits to pets.Begin will be available on April 10th, 2025 for iOS and Android devices. Pet owners and families can download the app via the App Store and Google Play ; the core content is free to use, with additional premium material offered through a subscription. For more details on features and availability, visit [beginmindfulness] or check our press kit .

