Important Decisions On New Ukraine Support Packages Made This Week Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This week saw key decisions made regarding new support packages for Ukraine - both following the Ramstein meeting and on a bilateral level. Reliable security guarantees for Ukraine are also in progress.

President Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized this in his evening address , as reported by Ukrinform.

“We will continue doing everything we can to protect our people and save lives. I am grateful to all the countries and leaders who are helping us,” said the President.

According to Zelensky, the decisions made this week on new aid packages - after the Ramstein meeting and on a bilateral basis - are especially important.

“Ukraine will definitely endure. We will definitely provide our state, our people, with reliable security guarantees. And we definitely remember: only together are we strong enough to achieve our goals,” he stressed.

The President expressed gratitude to everyone standing with Sumy, supporting one another, and working for the protection and strengthening of Ukraine and its citizens.

As reported by Ukrinform, 51 countries have united in support of Ukraine. The current priority is air defense.

Following the meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, co-chaired by the United Kingdom and Germany, partners announced new steps to support Ukraine.

Specifically, Germany will deliver in 2025 four IRIS-T air defense systems, 300 interceptor missiles for those systems, 30 Patriot missiles, 15 Leopard-1 tanks, 25 Marder infantry fighting vehicles, and additional 100,000 artillery shells. In total, the value of Germany's additional aid through 2029 will amount to €11 billion.

The United Kingdom will provide £450 million in assistance, which includes hundreds of thousands of drones, radar systems, and repair of previously supplied equipment.

At the same time, Norway has allocated £100 million to help finance the UK's aid package. Overall, Norway is increasing its military support in 2025 by €5 billion. Additionally, it has announced €1 billion in aid focused on ammunition and air/missile defense systems.

Belgium has announced a €1 billion military aid package. Denmark has unveiled its 25th military aid package, valued at nearly €900 million.

Lithuania plans to allocate €20 million for the purchase of ammunition. Estonia will soon provide Ukraine with 10,000 artillery shells and military rations for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The Netherlands is allocating €150 million to strengthen Ukraine's air defense.

Photo credit: Office of the President of Ukraine