JIEC, Morocco's CDG Launch 'Strategic' Technical, Economic Partnership

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan Industrial Estates Company (JIEC) and Morocco's Deposit and Management Fund (CDG) on Saturday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish a "strategic" partnership to strengthen technical and practical relations to promote "sustainable" development and increase added value to empower and advance of the two countries' economies.

The agreement, which was signed by JIEC Director General Omar Juwaid, and CDG's Director General, Khaled Safir, saw attendance of Moroccan Ambassador to Jordan Fouad Akhrif and the two sides' officials.

According to a JIEC statement, the MoU came as part of the CDG's delegation's visit to Jordan to learn about the expertise of several Jordanian institutions, mainly this Jordanian company.

The memo establishes cooperation in areas of mutual interest, primarily institutional fields, investment, training, technology, development, corporate governance, and assessment and decision-making mechanisms.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Juwaid highlighted the "deep-rooted" Jordanian-Moroccan relations, under the two kingdoms' leadership within visits and joint working committees in all fields, primarily in the economic areas.

Juwaid also highlighted the "comprehensive growth" in Jordanian industrial estates over the past forty years, which have become the "largest" incubator for industrial investments in Jordan, noting their "distinguished" contributions to employing Jordanian workers and driving economic development.

Meanwhile, the Moroccan envoy said the visit falls within the practical implementation of a "strategic" partnership, based on "solid" foundations and pillars.

The diplomat added that the MoU reflects the "deep-rooted and close, brotherly" bilateral ties and seeks to establish an "advanced model" of technical and institutional cooperation to achieve common interests.

Akhrif added that the memo represents a "fundamental" step to enhance integration and consolidate cooperation ties, which would contribute to success of joint projects, develop institutional capacities, and achieve future goals and aspirations, serve the two countries' economic, social and human development.

Under the memo, the two sides will exchange information and expertise and prepare consultations to conduct joint and agreed-upon studies and projects.

Additionally, both sides will coordinate and prepare field studies to achieve digital transformation in their operations to keep pace with requirements of the industrial revolution and contribute to accelerate transition to the next generation in this field.

Cooperation will also be made to organise events, workshops, and meetings to coordinate and exchange views on issues of common interest through local and international forums, and unify efforts, in a bid to develop industry and enhance the two kingdoms' integration in this area, according to the statement