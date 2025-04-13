PM Modi Shared Bond With Captain Vijayakant That Transcended Politics: Wife Recalls Memorable Moments

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 13 (IANS) Prime Minister Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a bond with Captain Vijayakant (the founder of DMDK party) that transcended politics, and he was always forthcoming in expressing friendship as well as extending assistance, says latter's wife Premallatha.

In the video shared by Modi Story, a popular social media handle on X, Captain Vijayakant's wife is heard recalling memorable moments of the past and also sharing how PM Modi always stood by him and always maintained the bond of friendship, irrespective of his political stature.

“Both of them were very good friends. Modiji has been like an elder brother to us,” she says in the video.

“Modi ji used to call Captain, the Lion of Tamil Nadu. On Captain's birthday, he used to call and wish him every year. When Captain got sick, he spoke to me and offered all possible assistance, anywhere in the world,” she added.

She further says that she could never forget those assuring words of“him asking her to give a call anytime, in distressing times”.

Sharing some anecdotes from the past, she shares,“At one event in Trichy, PM Modi spoke about Captain and his relationship with him to a large gathering. He also wrote a long letter to us, explaining the deep personal bonding with the Captain. We shall be indebted to him for this.”

Recounting the moment of PM Modi's oath ceremony in 2014, she says,“When PM Modi was in Central Hall and was taking oath as Prime Minister for first time, we were there. He took just two names – Captain Vijayakant and Premallatha Vijayakant. That was a great honour for us.”

She further said that both she and her husband always held PM Modi in high regard.

“We used to admire Modi ji for many reasons. His simplicity, humanity and humbleness transcends everything, including the office and post that he holds,” she said.

Notably, Captain Vijayakant, veteran Tamil actor and founder of the DMDK party passed away in December 2023 after prolonged illness. Last year, leaders across political parties paid tributes to him on his first death anniversary.

For Vijayakant-led DMDK, the party's best performance was in 2011 elections, when it wrested most of the seats that it contested.

Notably, the state is headed for Assembly elections next year and with BJP and AIADMK stitching the poll deal, stakes will be higher much than before.