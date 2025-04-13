GERN Investors Have The Opportunity To Lead The Geron Securities Fraud Lawsuit With Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP

If you suffered losses exceeding $100,000 in Geron between February 28, 2024 to February 25, 2025 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310) .

NEW YORK, April 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP , a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Geron Corporation (“Geron” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: GERN) and reminds investors of the May 12, 2025 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements. Defendants' statements included, among other things, confidence in Geron's ability to capitalize on the purportedly significant unmet need for the drug and to execute on its commercial plan to target first-line ESA ineligible patients, while continually minimizing the risks associated with the burden of the weekly monitoring requirement for Rytelo and the impacts of seasonality and existing competition on the drug's sales.

On February 26, 2025, Geron announced its financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, disclosing that Rytelo's growth had flattened over the preceding months. The Company attributed the diminished growth on seasonality, competition, lack of awareness for Rytelo, and the burden of the monitoring requirement necessary for the drug treatment.

Following this news, the price of Geron's common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $2.37 per share on February 25, 2025, Geron's stock price fell to $1.61 per share on February 26, 2025, a decline of about 32.07% in the span of just a single day.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Geron's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the Geron class action, go to /GERN or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310) .

