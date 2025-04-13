NY Helicopter That Crashed Was On '8Th Trip Of The Day', Missing Black Box-Why Is Flight Recorder Important?

MENAFN - Live Mint) The New York helicopter crash that took the lives of a family of five and the pilot, was likely because it was on its eight trip of the day. Official reported that the helicopter was missing a flight recorder, commonly known as 'Black box', as well.

On Thursday, the Bell 206 L-4 helicopter was on the back half of a sightseeing trip up the Hudson River, carrying a family of five from Spain when it violently fell from the air and into the frigid water.

Why did the New York Helicopter Crash?

The Bell 206 L-4 helicopter that crashed in the Hudson River, tragically killing a family of five and a pilot, had completed seven tour flights on Thursday leading up to the doomed trip around the Hudson River, the New York Post quoted the National Transportation Safety Board.

Officials stated that the helicopter was not equipped with any flight recorders and no video or camera recorders have been recovered. Further, none of the helicopter's onboard audio recorded information has been recovered, the release stated.

Why Is A Flight Recorder Important?

A flight recorder, commonly referred to as a "black box," is a vital device in aviation, designed to record critical flight data and cockpit audio for the purpose of investigating accidents and incidents.

Its two components-the Flight Data Recorder (FDR) and Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR)-document details such as altitude, airspeed, engine performance, and pilot communications.



These recordings provide invaluable insights into the events leading up to an incident, aiding investigators in identifying causes and preventing future occurrences.

Engineered to survive extreme conditions like high-impact crashes and intense heat, the flight recorder ensures that crucial data remains intact. This indispensable tool not only enhances post-incident analysis but also contributes significantly to ongoing improvements in aviation safety standards.

Who Were the Occupants of the Doomed Helicopter?

Augustin Escobar, Merce Montal, and their three children - Augustin 10, Mercedes, 8, and Victor, 4 - all perished in the helicopter piloted by Navy veteran Sean Johnson, who also died as the chopper plunged into Hudson river.

What has Been Recovered of the Crashed Helicopter?

Much of the decimated helicopter was recovered - including the cockpit and cabin, the forward portion of the tail boom, the horizontal stabilizer finlets, and the vertical fin, NTSB said in the release. The main rotor blades have not yet been found, New York Post reported.



All pieces of wreckage from the tragic craft are being transported to NTSB laboratories in Washington DC as part of the investigation, which still has not determined a cause.

The agency revealed the last major inspection of the helicopter took place on Mar. 1.