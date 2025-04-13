ECG Investors Have The Opportunity To Lead The Everus Securities Fraud Lawsuit With Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP

If you suffered losses exceeding $75,000 in Everus between October 31, 2024 and February 11, 2025 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310) .

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Everus Construction Group, Inc. ("Everus" or the"Company") (NYSE: ECG) and reminds investors of the June 3, 2025 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) the Company's backlog conversion cycle had become elongated due to larger, more complex projects; (2) as a result, the Company's revenue recognition would be delayed; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On February 11, 2025, after the market closed, Everus released its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results, revealing that“[g]iven the current mix of [the Company's] backlog,” its“backlog conversion” would be“extended relative to [the] historical pattern over the coming quarters.” The Company explained its average project size had been getting“larger, more complex and longer.” The Company further revealed that, as a result of this shift in backlog composition,“heading into 2025” the Company“expect[s] revenue in the range of $3.0 billion to $3.1 billion and EBITDA in the range of $210 million to $225 million for the year.”

On this news, Everus's stock price fell $18.88, or 27.6%, over two consecutive trading days to close at $49.54 on February 13, 2025, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

