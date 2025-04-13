CEEC unveils future city blueprint at Expo 2025, pushing global sustainability

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) BEIJING, April 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the only Chinese central enterprise participating in exhibitions at the China Pavilion during Expo 2025, China Energy Engineering Corp Ltd, or CEEC, is showcasing its eight-network integrated future city development solution in the China Pavilion at Expo 2025, which officially opened in Osaka on April 13. In the“Smart Future City” exhibit, CEEC highlights the latest milestones in Chinese-style modernization and contributes to a global vision for sustainable development in collaboration with countries around the world.

Held under the theme“Designing Future Society for Our Lives”, Expo 2025 has drawn participation from over 150 countries, regions, and international organizations. The China Pavilion, one of the largest foreign self-built pavilions in terms of land area, is themed“Building a Community of Life for Man And Nature - Future Society of Green Development”. It displays traditional ecological wisdom cultivated over 5,000 years of Chinese civilization and showcases the concepts and accomplishments of green development in the new era.

In the“Endless Vitality” exhibition section of the pavilion, CEEC's smart city display is centered around its eight-network integrated future city development solution. Closely aligned with the“future society” theme, the exhibit emphasizes immersion, interactivity, and engagement.

Using model sand tables, 3D video, interactive multimedia, and other methods, the company has created a thematic light show that fuses digital innovation, green revolution, and cultural heritage, according to Chu Xinyan, manager of the brand management and convergence media department at CEEC.

This presentation showcases China's breakthroughs and applications in frontier technologies such as clean energy, artificial intelligence, smart transportation, zero-carbon buildings, and low-altitude economy.

Song Hailiang, board chairman and executive director of CEEC, stated that the company is committed to“building livable, resilient, and smart cities”.

Leveraging its strengths, CEEC has creatively proposed the eight-network integrated future city development solution. This solution systematically integrates eight elements: the energy network, transportation network, digital network, water network, ecological network, industrial network, health network, and cultural network.

“Through ongoing fusion, transformation, and iterative upgrades, the solution enables these networks to deeply integrate, interact, and coexist, thereby enhancing the city's economic efficiency, ecological resilience, and cultural vitality in multiple dimensions,” Song said.

During the exhibition, CEEC presents its integrated city development solution featuring more than 10 cutting-edge clean energy technologies. These include marine energy integration, compressed air energy storage power stations, high-altitude wind power generation, and solar thermal power.“These new technologies offer a Chinese answer to global energy transformation,” said Chu.

In Yingcheng, Hubei province, CEEC has successfully put into operation the world's first 300-megawatt compressed air energy storage demonstration project, setting three world records in unit power capacity, storage scale, and conversion efficiency.

In Songyuan, Jilin province, the company's investment in the world's largest integrated green hydrogen-ammonia-methanol project is set to go into operation this year.

In Jixi county, Anhui province, CEEC has successfully generated electricity with the country's first grid-connectable megawatt-level high-altitude wind power demonstration project.

The company is also developing a series of projects that fully tap into energy area, including wind power, photovoltaic power, solar thermal power, nuclear power, hydrogen power.

Energy China is a comprehensive group enterprise that provides holistic solutions and full industrial chain services for global energy, power, and infrastructure sectors, with operations in more than 140 countries and regions.

In recent years, the company has focused on promoting four key transformations: innovation-driven development, green and low-carbon strategies, digital intelligence, and shared integration. It is cultivating future industries and actively developing new quality productive forces, contributing Chinese solutions to the global energy transition, sustainable development, and the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, according to Chu.

