Eritrea: Workshop To Prevent Mother And Child Mortality And Eliminate Harmful Practices

Mr. Habteab Tesfatsion, Administrator of the South Region, urged government bodies, particularly local administrations, to take action to prevent mother and child mortality and eliminate harmful practices that affect women's health.

In his address, during a workshop held on April 9 in Mendefera, Mr. Habteab emphasized the importance of collaboration among all government bodies to combat practices contributing to maternal and child mortality. He stated that underage marriage and female genital mutilation (FGM) are key factors leading to complications during childbirth and stressed the need for strict measures to eliminate these harmful traditions.

Mr. Amanuel Mihreteab, Director of the Health Branch in the region, noted that the main goal of the workshop is to reduce maternal and child mortality to zero. He pointed out that failure to conduct medical check-ups during pregnancy and after delivery, as well as giving birth outside of health facilities, are the primary causes of death.

He also highlighted the lack of access to nearby health facilities in remote areas as a major challenge for pregnant women and recommended that waiting rooms for expectant mothers be established in all health centers.

Mr. Asefaw Negasi, Head of the Mother and Child Safety Unit, stated that the number of mothers giving birth in health facilities has increased to 60 percent. He attributed this improvement to ongoing awareness campaigns and the construction of waiting rooms in some facilities.

Mr. Kalab Tesfasilassie, Director General of the Department of Social Services in the region, emphasized that ensuring the health of mothers and children is foundational to broader social well-being. He reiterated that underage marriage and FGM endanger the lives of mothers and called for practical measures to eliminate these practices.

