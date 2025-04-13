Nakhchivan Hosts National Conference On Modern Medical Practice

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

As Azerbaijan celebrates 2025 as the“Year of Constitution and Sovereignty,” the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic is embracing the occasion with a broad series of initiatives-including within the healthcare sector. Among the latest efforts was a high-level scientific-practical conference focusing on“Current Issues in Surgical Diseases: Modern Approaches to Diagnosis and Treatment.”

Organized by Nakhchivan's Ministry of Health and supported by the national Ministry of Health, the conference welcomed leading specialists from the M.A. Topchubashov Scientific Surgery Center, who participated as guest experts. The event represented both a symbolic and practical merging of regional health reforms with national academic collaboration.

The proceedings began with a visit to the statue of Heydar Aliyev, the national leader whose legacy still frames much of Azerbaijan's institutional and cultural identity. Participants laid flowers in his honor, followed by a tour of the Heydar Aliyev Museum-underscoring the union of medical advancement with civic remembrance.

Opening the conference, the national anthem was played and a moment of silence was observed in tribute to Aliyev and the country's martyrs. In his remarks, Samiq Sadikhov, Nakhchivan's Minister of Health, highlighted the importance of such scientific events in advancing the healthcare system and facilitating valuable knowledge exchange between practitioners.

Professor Rauf Agayev, director of the Topchubashov Scientific Surgery Center, praised the high caliber of organization and emphasized the critical role of such partnerships in both academic research and clinical practice. As a token of appreciation, he presented Minister Sadikhov with an honorary certificate on behalf of his team.

The academic portion of the event featured presentations from leading surgical experts on topics such as:

- Iatrogenic bile duct injuries: causes, diagnostics, surgical treatment, and prevention

- Primary heart tumors: diagnosis and surgical intervention

- Advancements in minimally invasive colon surgery

- Surgical indications for nodular formations

Following the lectures, the event moved into a dynamic Q&A and discussion session, where participants exchanged ideas and professional insights-a clear reflection of the conference's collaborative spirit.

As part of their visit, the delegation also toured the Training Center at the newly established Nakhchivan Central Hospital, receiving a detailed briefing from Minister Sadikhov on its operations and educational goals.

The event illustrates Azerbaijan's broader strategy of aligning its healthcare reform and scientific collaboration with national milestones and narratives. By linking the“Year of Constitution and Sovereignty” to such initiatives, the government not only reinforces a sense of civic identity but also elevates its institutional credibility through substantive professional engagement.

In a region often viewed through geopolitical or historical lenses, this conference marked a deliberate pivot: from heritage to healthcare, from symbolism to scientific substance.