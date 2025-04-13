403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
MCPI Marks Silver Jubilee with Visionary Growth, Jobs of the Future in Focus
(MENAFN- mediashineinvite) Kolkata, 11th April, 2025:On its 25th anniversary, MCPI reaffirmed its long-term commitment to innovation, inclusive growth, and responsible business. With strategic investments, a focus on people, and sustainability at its core, MCPI is poised to shape the future of I’dia’s polyester industry while remaining deeply rooted in community and environmental stewardship.
People-First Philosophy and Job Creation
MCPI employs over 1,200 professionals and supports thousands of indirect jobs in logistics, supply chain, and local services. The ’omp‘ny’s ‘P’ople First’ HR policy focuses on continuous skill development, Initiatives like advanced learning management systems, digital performance tracking, and inclusive leadership programs reflect the company’s commitment to employee growth and empowerment.
Investing in the Future: Downstream Integration and New Ventures
As part of its forward integration strategy, MCPI is expanding into high-value polyester segments:
In February 2021, MCPI acquired Garden Silk Mills Limited (GSML) as a wholly owned subsidiary.In February 2024, it commissioned a Rs. 1,250 crore Fully Drawn Yarn (FDY) plant with a capacity of 272 tons per day, using advanced German technology. Also,in December 2024, MCPI entered a landmark joint venture with Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), investing Rs. 4,382 crore in a polyester yarn manufacturing facility in Bhadrak, Odisha. The plant will house a 900 TPD CP unit, producing FDY, DTY, and polyester chips.These initiatives are poised to create thousands of additional jobs, catalyze regional industrial growth, and deepen In’ia’s textile manufacturing ecosystem.
Sustainability, Governance, and ESG Commitment
Well ahead of industry trends, MCPI embedded sustainability and corporate responsibility into its core strategy.Trust, Integrity, Compliance, and R—spect—underscore its commitment to not only legal compliance but also societal impact and ethical business practices.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Purnendu Chatterjee, Chairman, MCPI said, “As MCPI celebrates its Silver Jubilee, I extend my sincere gratitude to our employees, stakeholders, and their families for their unwavering support. Since 2016, MCPI has transformed into a future-ready, agile organization by e‘bracing a …#8217;Talent First’ approach, digital innovation through MCPI 4.0, and best-in-class safety and ESG practices. Our strategic forw—rd integration—from PTA to synthetic fibres and B2C throu—h Garden Vareli—has positioned us for lon’-term growth. MCPI’s strength lies in combining Japanese operational excellence with Indian adaptability, making it a company built not just for today” but for the future.”
About MCPI:
With state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Haldia, West Bengal, MCPI operates at a robust capacity of 1.27 million tons per annum (MTPA) of Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA). Leveraging proprietary Japanese technology, the plant is a model of energy efficiency, environmental compliance, and operational excellence.MCPI’s PTA is a vital raw material for polyester, powering downstream applications across textiles, packaging, and industrial us—s—placing the company at the heart of I’dia’s growing manufacturing economy.
People-First Philosophy and Job Creation
MCPI employs over 1,200 professionals and supports thousands of indirect jobs in logistics, supply chain, and local services. The ’omp‘ny’s ‘P’ople First’ HR policy focuses on continuous skill development, Initiatives like advanced learning management systems, digital performance tracking, and inclusive leadership programs reflect the company’s commitment to employee growth and empowerment.
Investing in the Future: Downstream Integration and New Ventures
As part of its forward integration strategy, MCPI is expanding into high-value polyester segments:
In February 2021, MCPI acquired Garden Silk Mills Limited (GSML) as a wholly owned subsidiary.In February 2024, it commissioned a Rs. 1,250 crore Fully Drawn Yarn (FDY) plant with a capacity of 272 tons per day, using advanced German technology. Also,in December 2024, MCPI entered a landmark joint venture with Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), investing Rs. 4,382 crore in a polyester yarn manufacturing facility in Bhadrak, Odisha. The plant will house a 900 TPD CP unit, producing FDY, DTY, and polyester chips.These initiatives are poised to create thousands of additional jobs, catalyze regional industrial growth, and deepen In’ia’s textile manufacturing ecosystem.
Sustainability, Governance, and ESG Commitment
Well ahead of industry trends, MCPI embedded sustainability and corporate responsibility into its core strategy.Trust, Integrity, Compliance, and R—spect—underscore its commitment to not only legal compliance but also societal impact and ethical business practices.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Purnendu Chatterjee, Chairman, MCPI said, “As MCPI celebrates its Silver Jubilee, I extend my sincere gratitude to our employees, stakeholders, and their families for their unwavering support. Since 2016, MCPI has transformed into a future-ready, agile organization by e‘bracing a …#8217;Talent First’ approach, digital innovation through MCPI 4.0, and best-in-class safety and ESG practices. Our strategic forw—rd integration—from PTA to synthetic fibres and B2C throu—h Garden Vareli—has positioned us for lon’-term growth. MCPI’s strength lies in combining Japanese operational excellence with Indian adaptability, making it a company built not just for today” but for the future.”
About MCPI:
With state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Haldia, West Bengal, MCPI operates at a robust capacity of 1.27 million tons per annum (MTPA) of Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA). Leveraging proprietary Japanese technology, the plant is a model of energy efficiency, environmental compliance, and operational excellence.MCPI’s PTA is a vital raw material for polyester, powering downstream applications across textiles, packaging, and industrial us—s—placing the company at the heart of I’dia’s growing manufacturing economy.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment