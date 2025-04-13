403
Samsung To Launch Bespoke AI Jet Ultra, the Most Powerful Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner in the World
(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) Amman, Jordan – April 10, 2025 – Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today announced the global rollout of the Bespoke AI Jet Ultra, the world's most powerful cordless stick vacuum cleaner, which was unveiled at the Welcome to Bespoke AI global event held this month. Featuring the upgraded AI Cleaning Mode 2.0 and advanced HEPA filtration system, this latest innovation builds on Samsung’s leadership in smart home cleaning appliances.
“Samsung has proven its next level innovation in the cordless stick vacuum cleaner segment by launching the most powerful model in the world,” said Jeong Seung Moon, EVP and Head of the R&D Team for Digital Appliances Business at Samsung Electronics. “Building on the previous achievement of the Bespoke Jet AI, which was the world’s first UL verified AI-powered cordless stick vacuum cleaner, we’re confident that this new model will be a true game changer in the global market.”
Clean Thoroughly With the World’s Most Powerful Suction Power
The Bespoke AI Jet Ultra boasts suction power of up to 400W to tackle even the toughest cleaning tasks. The HexaJet Motor is the key component that generates high suction power. Its unique Hexagon stator structure with a second-stage diffuser and an impeller with the reduced thickness improve airflow and increase motor efficiency, thus enabling up to 400W of suction power. Plus, the motor allows the vacuum cleaner to run for up to 100 minutes on one battery when using Min mode, so users can clean their whole house in one go.
Intelligent Cleaning Support Through AI Cleaning Mode 2.0
The Bespoke AI Jet Ultra also introduces the upgraded AI Cleaning Mode 2.0. By sensing the brush load and vacuuming air pressure, this mode can classify a total of six different cleaning environments using Samsung’s AI Optimum Tech and automatically adjust the cleaning performance. When using the Active Dual Brush, it can recognize whether a carpet is normal or long-pile. The vacuum cleaner senses corners with the Slim LED Brush+, as well. And by adjusting the suction power and brush speed for the different cleaning environments, it uses power more efficiently, reducing battery power use by 21% and increasing maneuverability by 8% with performance akin to Mid mode.
Advanced HEPA Filtration System
Complementing this powerful and intelligent experience, Samsung has enhanced the filtration system to ensure dust particles are captured when air is expelled from the vacuum cleaner. The Bespoke AI Jet Ultra features a Multi-layered Filtration system that effectively traps fine dust. When air comes in, internal compartments like the cyclone and a metal mesh grille filter catch dust particles in succession. As a result, it achieves a filtration efficiency of 99.999%.
Another distinctive benefit is that Samsung has implemented HEPA filtration into its Multi-layered Filtration system. With this system, the Bespoke AI Jet Ultra captures dust particles as small as 0.3µm, allowing less dust to escape into the air.
