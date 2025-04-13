403
Mercedes-Benz India clocks its best-ever fiscal with 18,928 cars retailed in FY 24-25; Q1 2025 sales at 4775 units: Strong demand continues for Mercedes-Benz’s Top-End Luxury and BEV portfolio
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Debut in key emerging markets planned, with state-of-the-art sales and service facilities in Agra, Kanpur, Varanasi and Jammu in Q2 2025 | New state-of-art luxury 3S facility in Bengaluru and a world-class Service Centre in Hyderabad inaugurated | Rs. 450 crores investment from Franchise Partners in next 3 years
“Mercedes-Benz continues to be the most desirable luxury car brand in India, with nearly one in two German luxury cars sold in India, being a Mercedes-Benz. The desirability is driven by the unwavering commitment of our Franchise Partners in offering customers luxury of choice with new desirable products, differentiating service and a delightful retail experience. Our focus on strengthening the Top-End Luxury segment is highly successful, buoyed by the overwhelming response to the S-Class, the Mercedes-Maybach Night Series, the G 580 with EQ Technology and the EQS SUV. Our BEV growth has been accelerating fast, with high sales penetration.”
“Mercedes-Benz will continue its major network upgradation and expansion with an investment of Rs. 450 crores from Franchise Partners, aimed at enhancing the brand’s footprint in emerging and in existing metropolis, offering latest global luxury standards in retail. As a fundamentally strong brand, we are confident of the mid to long term prospect of the Indian market, pursuing a value-oriented sales approach, aimed at customer delight and business sustainability.”
Santosh Iyer, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India
• Mercedes-Benz India grew by 4% in FY 24-25 its best-ever fiscal, despite decline in Entry Luxury Segment: Overall growth was driven by 34% increase in Top-End and 51% increase in BEV sales, in FY 24-25
• Q1 25 sales at 4775 units, declined by 11.8% mainly driven by the decline of Entry Luxury segment by 28%. Top-End Luxury segment however grew by 6% in Q1 25, underlining a clear customer preference for Top-End Luxury products
• More than 1 out of 4 cars sold by Mercedes-Benz India in FY 24-25 and Q1 25, was a ‘Top-End Luxury’ vehicle like the S-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, AMG G 63
• BEV growth at 51% led to a penetration of 7% of total sales in FY 24-25, and 8% penetration in Q1 25, underlines the increasing trend of BEV acceptance
• Strong response to the EQS SUV, making it the highest selling BEV for Mercedes-Benz
• LWB E-Class is the highest selling model driven by the dynamic E 450 variant
• Waiting period for select ‘Top-End’ luxury vehicles like G63 AMG and Mercedes- Maybach S- Class have gone up to 12 months
• Mercedes-Benz to inaugurate world-class luxury MAR 20X outlets in key emerging markets like Kanpur, Varanasi and Jammu in Q2 2025. Mercedes-Benz debuted in Agra, last week
• 21 New MAR 20X outlets planned in 2025, with investment of Rs. 450+ cr from Franchise Partners in next three years
• Strong demand for SUV portfolio comprising GLA, GLC, GLE, GLS and G-Class | SUV penetration at 60% of total sales volume in FY 24-25
11 April 2025,Bengaluru:: India’s most desirable luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz today announced its best-ever fiscal sales with 18,928 new Mercedes-Benz retailed. The company also retailed 4,775 new Mercedes-Benz in the January to March 2025 period. Mercedes-Benz sales was primarily driven by new product launches, qualitative network upgradation and elevating customer experiences. Mercedes-Benz India’s ‘Desire to Exceed’ market strategy reflected in growing customer loyalty and increasing desirability of the brand in the Indian market. Strong performance of the Core and Top-End Luxury segment remained the highlight of last fiscal and Q1 2025 sales, and was complemented by a strong acceleration in the BEV growth and its increased penetration.
Robust demand for the Top-End Luxury segment:
The key highlight for Mercedes-Benz India’s fiscal 24-25 and Q1 25 sales had been the strong and consistent demand for its Top-End Luxury segment comprising the likes of S-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, EQS SUV and the AMG range. Top-End Luxury segment sales grew by 34% in FY 24-25 with robust demand for S-Class, Mercedes-Maybach Night Series, G 580 with EQ Technology, EQS SUV and the iconic AMG G 63.
In Q1 2025 more than 1 out of 4 cars sold in India by Mercedes-Benz remained a ‘Top-End Luxury’ vehicle. Waiting period for the Top-End Luxury segment ranges from 4 months, and up to a year for the iconic AMG G 63.
Consistent traction driving the ‘Core’ segment:
Mercedes-Benz’s ‘Core’ segment remained the highest contributor to its sales in FY 24-25 and in Q1 2025. The Core segment comprising C-Class, E-Class LWB sedans, the GLC and GLE SUVs continued to drive customer desire and loyalty, contributing a significant share in the overall sales volumes of Mercedes-Benz.
In Q1 2025, the success of the E-Class LWB (now available with a dynamic E 450 variant) continued, with very high customer traction across all markets. The Long Wheelbase E-Class remains the highest selling luxury car in India.
Entry Luxury Segment:
Mercedes-Benz ‘Entry Luxury’ offers product substance, having higher value for luxury customers. In Q1 2025, Mercedes-Benz ‘Entry Luxury Segment’ declined by 28%, in a segment primarily dominated by products at a lower price point with high market offering. Mercedes-Benz products are feature rich and fully loaded, underlining a value-oriented sales approach, that caters to growing customer aspirations.
Strong demand for BEV:
Mercedes-Benz BEV portfolio grew by a robust 51% in FY 24-25 fiscal, with a penetration of 7% of total sales. BEV sales growth underlined the continued strong response to the entire portfolio, highlighted with the highest ever customer deliveries for the EQS SUV.
Q1 25 sales also witnessed a similar strong demand for the BEV portfolio with very positive response to the ‘Made in India’ EQS SUV 580 and EQS SUV 450, pushing the BEV penetration to 8% in Q1 25.
The BEVs particularly witnessed significant growth at the ‘Top-End Luxury’ spectrum, with high demand for the EQS Maybach Night Series and the stunning G 580 SUV with EQ Technology. The waiting period for both these vehicles extend up to 12 months.
Major Retail Network expansion planned in Q2 2025:
Mercedes-Benz India, as part of its ‘Go to Customer’ strategy, has major Retail Network expansion planned in Q2 2025. As part of market expansion, Mercedes-Benz will expand its retail network to 21 world-class MAR20X outlets in new emerging markets, as well in existing metropolis of New Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai, with an investment of Rs. 450 crores from Franchise Partners in next three years. Mercedes-Benz will also debut in key emerging markets of Kanpur, Jammu, Varanasi, Udaipur and Patna among other markets. A state-of-art modern luxury facility was inaugurated in Agra last week.
(All sales figures of Mercedes-Benz India are that of retail sales)
About Mercedes-Benz India
Mercedes-Benz India pioneered the luxury car market in India, completing 30 years of Indian operations in 2024. Mercedes-Benz’s world-class production facility set up in 2009, is spread over 100 acres in Chakan near Pune. The company is part of Mercedes-Benz’s Global Production Network and plays an important role in the CKD/MVP production network. The production facility carries an investment of more than INR 3000 crores and has the largest installed production capacity for any luxury carmaker in India.
Mercedes-Benz India has the largest luxury network spread amongst any luxury carmaker, with over 100 luxury touchpoints spread across 50+ Indian cities. Through the exclusive AMG Performance Centres, Mercedes-Benz boasts of a strong AMG retail network presence in the country. Mercedes-Benz India has a robust product portfolio comprising the locally produced A-Class, C-Class, E-Class Long Wheelbase, S-Class, and Mercedes Maybach S 580 limousine, along with the electric vehicles– EQS 580 sedan, and EQS SUV 580. Mercedes-Benz is now the only luxury brand to locally manufacture 2 BEVs in India.
The ‘Made in India’ SUV range starts with the GLA, GLC, GLE, and GLS range of luxury SUVs. The Completely Built imported cars portfolio (CBU) includes the GLS Maybach, the exquisite Mercedes-Maybach Night Series and the exciting AMG range comprising the AMG A 45 S to the iconic AMG G 63. Mercedes-Benz also pioneered
the luxury BEV segment in India, having an attractive the ‘Made in India’ EQS 580 sedan, EQS 580 SUV and 450 SUV, along with EQA 250+, EQB SUVs, the Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV and the fascinating icon, the G580 with EQ Technology.
Mercedes-Benz India introduced the innovative customer-centric ‘direct to customer’ business model in India, as one of the first markets in 2021 to roll-out this business model, redefining customer experience.
Mercedes-Benz retailed 18,928 new Mercedes-Benz cars (18,123 units, +4%) in FY 2024-25. For 2025, Mercedes-Benz’s motto is ‘DESIRE to Exceed’. The roadmap of the company comprises focusing on unmatched customer experiences, new product innovation, an enhanced luxury network reach for customer service, community development initiatives along with BEV charging for customer convenience.
