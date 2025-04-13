403
Kia hosts UAE Tasman Roadshow, marking strong entry into the pickup truck segment
(MENAFN- Ogilvy) Kia Middle East & Africa successfully concluded its UAE Tasman Roadshow at A1 SPACE in Alserkal Avenue, Dubai, UAE.
The two-day exclusive viewing, which took place on April 9 and 10, underlined Kia’s longstanding commitment to innovation and sustainable mobility solutions. Media, customers, and pickup enthusiasts were all specially invited to experience this exciting event firsthand.
The Kia Tasman Roadshow offered attendees an exclusive first look at Kia’s bold entry into the pickup truck segment. Designed to redefine expectations, the Tasman blends rugged durability with advanced technology and SUV-like interior comfort. Built on 20 years of research and off-road expertise, the Tasman is engineered to thrive in diverse environments while maintaining practicality for everyday use.
Featuring a striking design with Kia’s signature Opposites United philosophy, the Tasman introduces industry-first factory-backed customisation, allowing customers to personalise their vehicle from the outset with 12 OEM packages. With nine exterior colors and four interior packages, including Espresso Brown and Terracotta Brown, the Tasman ensures a tailored experience for adventure seekers, professionals, and families alike.
Attendees also had the opportunity to explore the Tasman’s cutting-edge technology, including Kia Connect Car Services, which offers over 50 smart features for enhanced safety and convenience. Remote Smart Parking Assist (RSPA), Over-the-Air (OTA) updates, and a Harman/Kardon premium sound system further elevate the driving experience.
Engineered for performance, the Tasman boasts, an impressive 252mm ground clearance, and a segment-leading 32-degree approach angle in its X-Pro variant. With up to 1,195kg payload capacity and 3.5T towing capability, the Tasman is built to handle both work and play. The vehicle has endured 1,777 tests across more than 18,000 cycles, including off-road trials, wading tests, all-terrain durability assessments, towing trials, and on-track performance evaluations — proving its reliability in the most demanding conditions.
Kia’s sustainability commitment is reflected in the Tasman’s interior, incorporating bio-plastics, recycled PET fabric, and eco-friendly paint solutions.
The Kia Tasman will be offered in two powerplants: a 2.5L turbocharged gasoline engine mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission, and a 2.2L turbocharged diesel engine mated to either a 6-speed manual or an 8-speed automatic transmission.
The Kia Tasman represents a new era of pickup trucks, combining strength, style, and sustainability. It embodies Kia’s commitment to pioneering mobility solutions, pushing the boundaries of design, technology, and performance while embracing a more sustainable future.
The Kia Tasman will be available across the region from August this year. Prices in the UAE are at a starting MSRP of AED 118,290 for the Base LX 2WD trim, with the top-tier X-Pro+ variant priced at AED 178,090. Prices are inclusive of 5% VAT and exclude accessories.
