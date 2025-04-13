403
Greenpeace MENA, Ajman University, and UAE Universities Climate Network Celebrate ‘Wellbeing Economy Award’ Winners
(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) UAE, April 11, 2025 – Greenpeace MENA, in collaboration with Ajman University, and the UAE Universities Climate Network, unveiled the winners of the ‘Wellbeing Economy Award,’ a pioneering initiative that honours transformative contributions of young researchers and innovators toward sustainability and innovation in the UAE and Gulf region. Under the theme ‘The Future is Sustainable,’ the Wellbeing Economy Award ceremony showcased the exceptional work of emerging researchers, academics, and visionaries. Their efforts not only resonate with UAE’s ambitious sustainability goals, but also offer actionable solutions poised to shape global policy dialogues.
Ghiwa Nakat, Executive Director of Greenpeace MENA, stated: "The UAE Wellbeing Economy Award Ceremony is not just a recognition of outstanding research, but a bold call to action. It highlights the UAE’s leadership in creating an environment that prioritizes sustainability and wellbeing of its citizens and residents. Traditional economic models, focused solely on growth, have led to inequality, environmental damage, and social challenges. A wellbeing economy offers a powerful alternative—redefining prosperity to prioritize the quality of life, social equity, and the sustainability of the planet. The UAE is now leading the way!”
Nakat added: “By collaborating with academic institutions, researchers, and multi-stakeholder partners, we aim to build an economy that values both human and environmental health, shaping a future where sustainability and wellbeing are inseparable.”
Dr. Karim Seghir, Chancellor of Ajman University, commented: “As a non-profit institution, Ajman University continues to emphasise its commitment to sustainability and innovation. Through this initiative, the University aims to create equitable communities where resources are used efficiently and the fundamental needs of all individuals are met, further reinforcing the symbiotic relationship between economic development, social progress, and environmental stewardship. The Wellbeing Economy Award has empowered our future leaders to take decisive actions toward creating meaningful change while highlighting the critical importance of sustainability.”
Engineer Nawal Alhanaee, Director of Future Energy Department at the Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure, was honored with the best government project award for her pioneering research titled “Building a Sustainable Wellbeing Economy: The UAE's Path to a Resilient Future through Energy Transition”.
Moreover, three researchers were recognized for their groundbreaking contributions to sustainability and wellbeing. The First Place was awarded to Bayan Alradi and Dr. Samer H. Zyoud from Ajman University for their research titled “Empowering the UAE’s Renewable Energy Future with High-Efficiency CZTS Solar Cells.” The Second Place went to Dr. Mohammed Elseidi from Umm Al Quwain University for his research titled “Constructing and Forecasting a Hybrid Well-Being Index for the UAE: A Data-Driven vs. Equal-Weight Approach.” The Third Place was awarded to Najla Almatrooshi and Nicole Weber from Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi for their research titled “Desert Bloom Economies: Reimagining Gulf Wellbeing through Biomimicry, Non-Anthropocentric Ethics, and Post-Rentier Narratives.”
Maya Haddad, Head of Operations of UAE Universities Climate Network, stated: “The UAE Wellbeing Economy Award is a crucial step in strengthening the connection between academia and environmental stewardship. The research presented at the event showcases the steadfast dedication of young scholars and professionals who are deeply committed to building a sustainable future.”
The UAE Wellbeing Economy Award further encourages collaboration and knowledge-sharing to address global sustainability challenges. It serves as an important step towards creating new economic models that foster prosperous, inclusive, and resilient future for the UAE, with an emphasis on the interconnection between environmental, social and economic goals.
