CDCR Seeking Incarcerated Man Who Walked Away From Male Community Reentry Program

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) (LOS ANGELES ) - California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officials are searching for an incarcerated person who walked away from a Male Community Reentry Program (MCRP) in Los Angeles on April 12, 2025.

At about 11:30 a.m., officials were alerted that incarcerated person Dijon Barber had removed his GPS device. Officials immediately launched a search and conducted an emergency count of the MCRP, confirming Barber was missing. CDCR's Office of Correctional Safety and local law enforcement agencies have been notified and are assisting in the search.

Barber, 32, is 6 feet tall and weighs 240 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and brown hooded sweater, black sweats and black sandals.

Barber was received from Los Angeles County on March 18, 2004. He was sentenced to four years for first-degree robbery, theft/embezzlement from elder/dependent adult and grand theft person.

Anyone who sees Barber or has knowledge of their whereabouts should contact any law enforcement agency, or 911, or contact Special Agent Rene Ramos at 909-322-8197.

Since 1977, 99 percent of the incarcerated people who have escaped or walked away from an adult institution, camp, in-state contract bed or Community Rehabilitative Program Placement have been apprehended.

