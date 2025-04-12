MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Rosendin to showcase robotic solar installation system at Texas job site

April 12, 2025 by Mark Allinson

Rosendin , which claims to be the largest employee-owned electrical contractor in the US, is preparing to publicly demonstrate a new robotic system designed to accelerate the construction of solar energy projects. (See video below.)

The showcase, scheduled for April 17 at a utility-scale solar site in West Texas, will feature a three-part autonomous robotic system developed to install photovoltaic (PV) panels more quickly and safely than traditional manual methods.

The robotics platform is the result of a multi-year collaboration between Rosendin's Renewable Energy Group and ULC Technologies, a company known for its robotic innovations in the energy sector.

The system was engineered to operate in harsh, remote environments and is expected to significantly improve productivity and address persistent workforce shortages in solar construction.

During the demonstration, Rosendin technicians will exhibit the system's key features, including autonomous navigation, LiDAR-based obstacle detection, GPS-guided precision placement, and operation on steep and uneven terrain.

Field tests at a project in Danevang, Texas, have already shown promising results: the system enabled a two-person crew to install 350 to 400 PV modules per shift – roughly three times the output of a standard manual crew.

David Lincoln, senior vice president at Rosendin, says:“We've developed a solution that not only enhances productivity but also improves worker safety and expands the possibilities for building renewable energy infrastructure in challenging locations.

“These robots are designed to assist, not replace, skilled workers – making installations faster, safer, and more consistent.”

The system comprises three coordinated robots:



Panel Setting Robot : A tracked vehicle equipped with a robotic arm and vacuum-based suction to lift and precisely place panels. Panel Carrying Robots : Two autonomous carriers that ferry pallets of PV panels from staging areas to the installation zone, ensuring a constant supply and minimizing downtime.

Powered by a hybrid gas-battery configuration, the machines are weather-resistant and can handle 100-pound solar panels.

They offer both autonomous and manually controlled modes, enabling human operators to intervene or guide operation when needed. Built-in safety features support close collaboration between human teams and the robotic system – making them true“cobots”.

Lincoln, who conceived the idea in 2019 to reduce the physical toll on solar installers, said the technology also opens new opportunities for building in regions previously considered too difficult or costly.

Future versions of the system may include centralized control to coordinate multiple robotic teams and provide real-time cloud-based data on job site activity.

The April 17 demonstration is a private event aimed at stakeholders across the renewable energy, construction, manufacturing, and investment sectors. Interested parties can request an invitation or view preview footage of the system in the video below.

Rosendin, a Tier 1 solar engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) firm, has delivered nearly 7 GW of solar installations across the US, Puerto Rico, and Guam.

Its portfolio includes high-profile projects such as the Aktina Renewable Power Project in Texas, Townsite Solar + Storage in Nevada, and the Athos Renewable Energy Project in California.