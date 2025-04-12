ADIB Joins 'Chapter Zero Egypt' To Advance Climate Governance, Sustainability Goals

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank–Egypt (ADIB Egypt) has officially joined the“Chapter Zero Egypt” initiative, a strategic step that underscores the bank's strong commitment to sustainability and climate governance. This move reflects ADIB Egypt's alignment with global environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards and further enhances its role in promoting sustainable finance in Egypt's banking sector.

Membership in“Chapter Zero Egypt” grants the bank access to a wide network of climate governance experts, supporting its efforts to deepen the integration of sustainability into its corporate strategy and operations. The initiative is part of a broader push to foster responsible corporate practices and advance Egypt's national agenda for sustainable development.

“We believe it is our responsibility to help shape a green and sustainable future for the coming generations,” said Mohamed Ali, CEO and Managing Director of ADIB Egypt.“Our philosophy rests on the idea that financial success and sustainability go hand in hand. That's why we're constantly innovating to deliver simple, convenient banking solutions that reflect the highest sustainability standards and contribute to a better tomorrow.”

He added:“Through our participation in 'Chapter Zero Egypt,' we will continue to uphold international standards, adopt environmentally responsible practices, and support our clients in making a more inclusive and just transition toward sustainability.”

In recent years, ADIB Egypt has made substantial progress in embedding ESG principles across its operations. The bank has introduced energy-efficient practices in its branches, launched green financing products, and worked to systematically reduce its carbon footprint. It has also aligned its operations with the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement and adopted environmentally responsible policies in areas such as procurement, waste management, and resource efficiency.

The bank's ongoing efforts are supported by regular carbon footprint reporting, ensuring transparency and accountability in its sustainability performance. These practices not only reduce the environmental impact of its own operations but also empower clients to adopt sustainable business models and lower their emissions.

By integrating sustainability into all aspects of its business, ADIB Egypt continues to position itself as a leader in responsible finance. The bank acknowledges the financial sector's pivotal role in addressing climate challenges and is committed to driving the transition toward a low-carbon, inclusive economy-both through its internal practices and its support for clients on their sustainability journeys.