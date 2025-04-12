INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors With Losses On Their Investment In Venture Global, Inc. Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadlines - VG

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) NEW YORK, April 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Venture Global, Inc. (“Venture Global” or the“Company”) (NYSE: VG). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at ... or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

On or around January 24, 2025, Venture Global conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”) of 70 million shares priced at $25.00 per share.

Then, on February 5, 2025, Reuters published an article entitled“Total CEO says company rejected Venture Global as LNG supplier over lack of trust”. The Reuters article reported, in relevant part, that TotalEnergies SE had“rebuffed” overtures from Venture Global in connection with various contracts, citing“a lack of trust.” The Reuters article noted that Venture Global“has been roiled by legal challenges from huge clients like BP and Shell for taking years to honor supply contracts as it commissions its projects.”

Following publication of the article, Venture Global's stock price fell $2.20 per share, or 11.18%, to close at $17.48 per share on February 6, 2025.

