TUESDAY DEADLINE: Berger Montague Advises Transmedics Group (NASDAQ: TMDX) Investors To Inquire About A Securities Fraud Class Action By April 15, 2025

PHILADELPHIA, April 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Berger Montague PC advises investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against TransMedics Group, Inc. ("TransMedics" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TMDX ) on behalf of purchasers of TransMedics securities between February 28, 2023 through January 10, 2025, inclusive (the "Class Period").

TransMedics, headquartered in Andover, Mass., is a medical technology company that offers transplant services, including its Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ preservation system that replicates physiologic conditions.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, the Company and its senior executives misled investors and/or failed to disclose that: (1) TransMedics used kickbacks, fraudulent overbilling, and coercive tactics to generate business and revenue; (2) TransMedics concealed safety issues and a lack of safety oversight within the organization.

Investors learned the truth about TransMedics on February 21, 2024, when U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar sent a letter to the Company accusing it of, among other things, misappropriating corporate resources and gouging transplant centers. On this news, the price of TransMedics stock fell $2.18 per share, or 2.5%, to a close of $84.81 per share on February 22, 2024.

Then, as the suit alleges, on January 10, 2025, Scorpion Capital issued a report accusing TransMedics of, among other things, overbilling hospitals and providing patients with organs that had been rejected by reputable physicians. On this news, TransMedics shares fell $3.74 per share, or 5%, to a closing price of $68.81 on January 10, 2025, and declined by another $4.76 per share (6.9%) on January 13, 2025, to close at $64.05 per share.

