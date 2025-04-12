Delhi Airport Update: Over 350 Flights Delayed Indigo, Air India Issue Advisory Check Details

MENAFN - Live Mint) Delhi Airport update: On Saturday, the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in Delhi experienced significant disruptions, with over 350 flights delayed due to a combination of factors, including traffic congestion and the aftermath of adverse weather conditions from the previous day.

As per data available on flight tracking website Flightradar24, more than 350 flights have been delayed and the average delay for flight departures from Delhi airport was over 40 minutes.

Social media platforms were flooded with images and videos of passengers waiting at the Delhi airport , highlighting the chaos and frustration among travelers.

The disruptions began on Friday evening when a severe dust storm and rainfall affected flight operations, leading to a substantial number of delays and diversions.

This congestion had a ripple effect across the network, impacting flights beyond Delhi.

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) acknowledged the ongoing issues, stating that while flight operations were gradually improving, some flights were still affected by the previous night's weather conditions.

"Flight operations at Delhi Airport are improving; however, a few flights are still impacted due to last night's weather conditions.

"Our on-ground teams and all stakeholders are working together to minimise any inconvenience to passengers," DIAL said in a post on X at 1407 hours.

Currently, the Delhi airport is operating with only three runways, as one is closed for maintenance. This reduction in operational capacity has further exacerbated the delays.

Air India, IndiGo Issues Advisory

Airlines such as IndiGo and Air India issued advisories, urging passengers to check flight statuses regularly for updates.

“Please expect a wait while flying to/from Delhi due to the ongoing air traffic congestion. We'll get you moving as soon as we receive the final nod.”, IndiGo posted.

Meanwhile Air India posted,“Air India advises passengers flying today to/from Delhi to expect potential disruptions due to heavy dusty winds forecast today between 17:30 and 21:00 hrs IST.”

Delhi Weather Update

Delhi 's weather on Saturday provided a brief respite from the heat, with partly cloudy skies and light rain expected throughout the day. Thunderstorms were also forecasted, accompanied by strong surface winds.

The maximum temperature was around 33°C, while the minimum hovered around 19°C. However, this relief is short-lived, as clear skies and rising temperatures are expected from Sunday onwards.

By mid-April, Delhi is likely to experience heatwave conditions, with temperatures potentially reaching up to 45°C by April 18. Residents are advised to stay hydrated and take precautions against the impending heatwave.