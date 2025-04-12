MENAFN - The Arabian Post) HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 10 April 2025 – LIVE4WELL , a global AI-powered wellness and sports membership platform, is proud to announce its collaboration with the renowned fitness chain 24/7 FITNESS , which boasts over 180 locations in Asia.

24/7 FITNESS and LIVE4WELL Join Forces in Powerful Alliance Turn Your Sweat into Tangible Rewards

Together, we are launching a“Fitness Alliance Program” promotion through LIVE4WELL's all-new digital VIV Pass memberships. This initiative aims to inspire users to cultivate consistent exercise habits while converting their workout efforts into real-world rewards. Starting today, all 24/7 FITNESS members can enjoy exclusive welcome Sweat Points and limited-time upgrade offers when they become LIVE4WELL members. At LIVE4WELL, we redefine and quantify the value of sweat, delivering on the promise to“Earn Rewards While Exercising.”

<<Welcome Reward 1>> Exclusive Welcome Reward of 5,000 Sweat Points

By simply registering for a free LIVE4WELL VIV PASS (Earth) membership and entering the exclusive promo code“ 247L4W “, 24/7 FITNESS members will automatically receive a 5,000 Sweat Points welcome reward. These Sweat Points can be redeemed for a wide range of fitness and wellness products, including gear from top sports brands, health supplements, gym memberships, professional fitness training courses, holistic wellness programs, personal training services, and more*.

<<Welcome Reward 2>> Exclusive Limited-Time Upgrade Reward : Gym Aesthetics FIT GEAR PROTM Arm or Knee Support*

Any 24/7 FITNESS member who newly upgrades to the LIVE4WELL VIV PASS (Galaxy) membership* (one-time fee: US$19.99 / HK$159) during the campaign period can redeem a Gym Aesthetics FIT GEAR PROTM Arm Sleeve or Knee Sleeve (valued at HK$248 ) with 5,000 Sweat Points. This offer is available from now until May 11, 2025.

FIT GEAR PROTM

FIT GEAR PROTM products feature patented SensELAST® technology, which enhances physiological support, biomechanical efficiency, and athletic performance while stimulating blood circulation to accelerate recovery.

Don't miss this amazing opportunity to gear up for extra protection during exercise and sports fun! Upgrade to the LIVE4WELL VIV PASS (Galaxy) today!

LIVE4WELL: Turning Every Drop of Sweat into Tangible Reward, From Daily Workouts to Peak Performance

LIVE4WELL's vision is to create a sustainable rewards ecosystem that continuously delivers value to both merchants and users. To encourage users to earn more rewards, LIVE4WELL provides four key ways to accumulate Sweat Points:

Walk to Earn – Daily 6000 stepsExercise to Earn – Daily 600 calories burnt or in-app AI exercise trainingSpend to Earn – Submit sports & health related purchase receipts for validationCompete to Earn – Upload verified proof of participation in recognized sports events

Building a Diverse Fitness Community Through Brand Partnerships

LIVE4WELL has partnered with various sports associations, fitness brands, and wellness partners to curate a multifaceted fitness ecosystem. With every collaboration, we expand the horizons of our members - delivering richer rewards and more dynamic workout experiences. This initiative encourages users to actively participate in healthy activities while fostering the growth of a global fitness community.

Campaign Now Live

24/7 FITNESS members are encouraged to register as LIVE4WELL VIV PASS members today to embrace the concept of“Earn Rewards While Exercising”. Download the app and become a LIVE4WELL member now! Enter the exclusive promo code“ 247L4W ” to claim your 5,000 Sweat Points welcome reward, and begin your AI-powered fitness journey today!

*Only LIVE4WELL VIV PASS (Galaxy) members can unlock the in-app AI-powered gamified workouts and access the LIVE4WELL marketplace for reward redemption.

*Reward 2 – Upgrade Promotion: The FIT GEAR PROTM is available for HK locations only. Participants out of HK who enroll in this campaign will receive a $HK100 coupon to the Gym Aesthetics online store.

