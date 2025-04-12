Trump Dismantles Defi Tax Reporting Mandate

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

President Donald Trump has signed legislation repealing a Biden-era Internal Revenue Service rule that mandated cryptocurrency brokers, including decentralised finance platforms, to report user transactions via Form 1099s. The rule, finalised in December 2024, aimed to extend tax reporting obligations to DeFi platforms, treating them similarly to traditional financial intermediaries.

The repeal follows bipartisan votes in both the House and Senate, utilising the Congressional Review Act to overturn the regulation. Critics argued that the rule imposed unworkable requirements on DeFi platforms, which, by design, lack centralised control and user data necessary for compliance. Industry stakeholders contended that enforcing such reporting standards on DeFi would stifle innovation and drive activity offshore.

The original IRS rule was part of a broader effort to enhance tax compliance in the digital asset sector, stemming from the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. It sought to align cryptocurrency reporting with that of traditional financial instruments, estimating an increase in federal revenue. However, the DeFi community maintained that the decentralised nature of their operations made adherence to the rule impractical.

Supporters of the repeal, including Senator Ted Cruz and Representative Mike Carey, emphasised the importance of fostering innovation and avoiding regulatory overreach. They argued that the rule exceeded congressional intent and posed significant burdens on emerging technologies.

Opponents of the repeal expressed concerns about potential revenue losses and the risk of increased tax evasion. The Joint Committee on Taxation projected that rescinding the rule could reduce federal revenue by $3.9 billion over the next decade. Tax experts warned that the absence of reporting requirements might complicate efforts to monitor illicit activities within the crypto space.

See also CoreSky Secures $15M to Enhance Meme Coin Incubation

Arabian Post – Crypto News Network

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?