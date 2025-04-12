403
British premier calls emergency parliament session to save British steel factory
(MENAFN) In a decisive move, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has summoned Parliament for an emergency session on Saturday to quickly pass legislation aimed at averting the closure of the British Steel plant in Scunthorpe. This action follows the company's announcement of plans to shut down its blast furnaces, a decision that the government warns could lead to dire repercussions for employment and the nation's infrastructure.
The anticipated Steel Industry (Special Measures) Bill, which is likely to be approved today, would empower the business secretary with extensive authority to intervene directly in the operations of British Steel. Local media reports indicate that the legislation would enable the secretary to acquire raw materials, direct management to maintain furnace operations, and reinstate laid-off workers to ensure the plant remains operational.
The Scunthorpe facility plays a vital role in the UK's industrial landscape, serving as the main producer of rail track and the last steelworks in the country capable of producing steel from iron ore. The potential closure, prompted by financial difficulties, has raised significant alarm, with the government warning that it could threaten up to 3,000 jobs and eliminate the UK's only remaining capacity for virgin steel production.
Officials have highlighted the strategic significance of maintaining this production capability, cautioning that if the blast furnaces are permanently closed, Britain would become the only member of the Group of Seven without the ability to manufacture virgin steel. Such a development could have far-reaching implications for national defense and economic self-sufficiency. The emergency parliamentary session reflects the government's urgent response to protect the future of the Scunthorpe plant.
