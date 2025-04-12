403
Kuwait Crude Oil Gain 46 Cents Fri. To USD 67.36 Pb - KPC
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 12 (KUNA) -- Kuwait crude oil edged 46 cents higher during Friday's trading sessions to reach 67.36 per barrel compared with USD 67.82 pb the day before, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said Saturday.
Brent futures rose USD 1.43 to USD 64.76 pb and West Texas Intermediate futures gained USD 1.43 to USD 61.50 pb. (end)
