Whale Accumulation Hits 7-Week High: Large Holders Buy $1.2B Bitcoin During $74K Bottom
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The cryptocurrency market has shown notable recovery over the past 24 hours, with Bitcoin rebounding above $83,000 after a period of volatility driven by global trade tensions and ETF outflows.
Most major altcoins are following Bitcoin's upward momentum, with particular strength in Solana and XRP.
Bitcoin is currently trading at $83,503, showing slight consolidation (-0.06%) with a substantial 24-hour volume of $14.62 billion.
Charts confirm our previous analysis of the bullish triangle pattern , clearly showing how BTC successfully rebounded from the critical support zone around $74,000-76,000 that formed a local bottom in early April.
The chart visually demonstrates Bitcoin's V-shaped recovery from April 8-11, with price now trading above multiple moving averages, indicating renewed bullish momentum.
The technical structure shows Bitcoin has completed the short-term correction and is now stabilizing above the critical $83,000 level.
According to the latest technical analysis from FxPro News on April 11:
"Bitcoin cryptocurrency recently reversed from support zone between the support level 76685.00 (former low for wave (A) from the start of March), lower daily Bollinger Band and the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from September."
The price movement suggests Bitcoin has completed the short-term wave B correction and is now poised to rise toward the resistance level of $87,785.00, which previously halted wave A.
The current price action shows Bitcoin has successfully broken above the key resistance at $81,595, validating yesterday's analysis.
Altcoin Performance: Solana and BCH Lead the Rally
The altcoin market is showing impressive gains, with several standouts:
Notable underperformers include EOS (-4.97%), ATOM (-3.31%), and XTZ (-1.74%).
Market Dynamics: What Drove Yesterday's Movement
Yesterday's market was characterized by several key factors:
1. ETF Flows Stabilizing
After a period of significant outflows, Bitcoin ETFs appear to be stabilizing. Recent data had shown:
However, institutional sentiment may be improving, as evidenced by the market's recovery, despite the previous report that "Bitcoin ETFs had $172.89 million in weekly outflows after a two-week inflow streak".
2. Whale Accumulation
A significant factor supporting Bitcoin's recovery has been increased whale activity. According to crypto analysts, Bitcoin has experienced "the highest whale growth in seven weeks".
This institutional and high-net-worth investor accumulation is typically a bullish signal, suggesting smart money is taking advantage of lower prices.
3. Global Trade War Concerns Easing
The market had been under pressure due to trade tensions:
"Bitcoin continued its volatile journey across April 10 and early April 11, 2025, as global trade tensions and tariff uncertainties shaped market dynamics."
However, the 24-hour price improvement suggests these concerns may be temporarily easing.
Markets responded positively to the news of "a 90-day pause in global tariffs", providing breathing room for risk assets like cryptocurrencies.
Technical Outlook for Major Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin (BTC)
Current technical indicators for Bitcoin are improving:
The key resistance levels to watch are:
Support levels are established at:
XRP (Ripple)
XRP continues its impressive performance, now trading above $2.04. Changelly analysts had projected XRP to reach "$2.12 to $4.52 by April 2025", and the current price action suggests this prediction may be on track. XRP's recent strength has been attributed to:
Solana (SOL)
Currently at $123.11 (+5.69%), Solana has shown significant recovery from recent lows. This follows a pattern observed earlier in the year when Solana posted double-digit gains alongside XRP and Litecoin.
Technical indicators suggest SOL is in a strong recovery phase, with volume supporting the upward movement.
Market Outlook and Trading Strategy
For Bitcoin holders, the current strategy suggestion from analysts is:
For those looking to enter:
Caution is advised if:
Conclusion
The cryptocurrency market is showing signs of recovery after recent volatility, with Bitcoin confirming the bullish triangle pattern identified yesterday.
Whale accumulation and easing trade war concerns are providing support, though market participants should remain cautious given the ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties.
Altcoins, particularly Solana, BCH, and XRP, are showing strength, suggesting broader market confidence is returning.
The current price action supports a cautiously optimistic short-term outlook, with technical indicators suggesting further upside potential if Bitcoin can maintain momentum above $83,500.
