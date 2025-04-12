Urgent Call For Action: Crypto Industry In The US Requires Immediate Fix, Long-Term Solution On The Horizon - Uyeda

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Mark Uyeda participated in a recent SEC roundtable discussion on cryptocurrency regulation, proposing a temporary framework for the industry. The Crypto Task Force, of which Uyeda is a member, aims to address the complexities of regulating cryptocurrencies and provide clarity for market participants.

During the roundtable, Uyeda emphasized the need for a flexible framework that can adapt to the rapidly evolving nature of the crypto market. He highlighted the importance of creating rules that balance investor protection with innovation and growth in the industry.

Uyeda's proposal includes guidelines for initial coin offerings (ICOs) and token sales, as well as regulations for cryptocurrency exchanges and trading platforms. The framework aims to establish clear standards for projects seeking to raise funds through token sales and ensure transparency in the market.

The Crypto Task Force is committed to working with regulators and industry stakeholders to develop policies that promote the responsible growth of the cryptocurrency market. By offering a temporary framework, Uyeda and the task force hope to provide a roadmap for navigating the regulatory landscape while fostering innovation and protecting investors.

Crypto Investing Risk Warning

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk.

Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.

This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.